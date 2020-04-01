Our common world of neurosurgery is small. There are only 4,600 neurosurgeons in the United States and, therefore, we all cross paths at one time or another. I first met Dr. Goodrich when I was a resident, and even then, he had a Santa Claus beard and a constant twinkle in his eye. He had a sly smile and always seemed to know the punchline of the joke before anyone else. Along the way, we became close. He was a voracious reader and could talk effortlessly about any subject I had in mind. Given his stature as a prominent pediatric brain surgeon, I loved watching people react when he told them that he had dropped out of college at some point and that he had become a surfer, as he described. For most of us, he was truly the most interesting man in the world.

That’s why it cut my wind when I heard that he died early Monday morning. I knew that the new coronavirus and the disease it causes, Covid-19, would cause too many cruel and unjust deaths, but I didn’t expect it that soon. I knew this virus wouldn’t discriminate based on who you are or what you do, and yet I still couldn’t believe it would deprive someone who had saved so many. While I hoped, like many others, never to know someone who fell ill or died from Covid-19, that changed with the death of Goodrich. Today I cry with our entire neurosurgical community and the countless children and families it has touched.

During the day, I heard from many of his colleagues who described him as “a beacon”, “the heart and soul of our department”, and “a humble and truly caring man”. They talked about his great gifts as a neurosurgeon, but even more about his spirit. It was the way he approached life, both professionally and personally, that was both humiliating and inspiring. He was a man who performed remarkably complex operations on the brains of small babies, but who also took the time to make cookies during the holidays and hand them over to the nurses.

I asked him once how he even dared to start separating craniopages – and, surprisingly, his answer was not a matter of pride or confidence.

“If I had really done my homework and looked at the literature on craniopagus twins made at the time, I would never have accepted them. Because the literature was devastating,” he told me.

Craniofacial surgeon Dr. Oren Tepper met Goodrich a decade ago. Tepper told me that Goodrich was the very reason he came to work at the Montefiore Medical Center in New York. They became surgical partners and worked together on the 27-hour separation from the McDonald twins. And in operations like McDonald’s and countless others, Tepper said he knew Goodrich never forgot the parents of the children he treated.

“He was a solid hand in the operating room and always the voice of stability,” said Tepper.

“He’s just someone who didn’t settle for anything,” said Tepper. “When he had hobbies, he was fully engaged and he treated his job like that, he treated his hobbies like that. I know he treated his family and his wife like that. So he was just such a dedicated individual . “

The hospital released a statement on Monday that he described Goodrich as a pioneer in helping children with complex neurological conditions after developing a multi-step approach to separate craniopagus twins like Jadon and Anias McDonald , fused to the brain and the skull.

But for parents like Nicole McDonald, Jadon and Anias’ mother, Goodrich was a superhero.

“It’s not everyday that you get to know a hero, a real hero. But I’m so lucky to say that not only did I get to see Dr. Goodrich with his cape to do the most brilliant complex surgeries anyone can do, but I knew him without his cape, “she said. “I went down to lunch at the Montefiore cafeteria, and the ladies at lunch said,” Oh, we love it. He knows all of our names. “This man was essentially a king. And yet he entered the room and you felt equal. He listened to every word I ever said.”

Goodrich once told me that he was too busy with his job to have his own children. He said he was more committed to caring for the children of the world, especially those who needed him most. He added that “after a while, these special patients become much like your own children.” This is how close he became to the families, how closely their lives were linked. He would still receive Christmas cards from families 30 years after their first meeting. He was not only their doctor, he was part of their lives forever.

When Goodrich operated on Jadon and Anias McDonald, he was pushing 70, but had incredible energy that fueled him to operate nonstop day and night. He inspired everyone around him and after spending time with him, I decided to never complain of fatigue in my own life again.

This week we lost the famous doctor, with his tufts of gray hair and beard, who was known for his incredible skill with his hands, but also his incredible empathy with his heart. We lost the doctor known for staying in close contact with the patients he operated on, always remembering children’s birthdays and special milestones, those he helped make possible. We lost the wanderlust brain surgeon who traveled the world consulting and operating where and when he was called. We lost the fighter who tackled what most thought was impossible.

“He fought with the ferocity of my family in a way that I will never forget. That I will appreciate forever. There will never be another James Goodrich. Not even close. He will never be matched, let alone replaced in the world, “McDonald’s remembers.

Dr. Goodrich spent more than 30 years at Montefiore Einstein and was director of the pediatric neurosurgery division of Montefiore and professor of clinical neurological surgery, pediatrics, plastic and reconstructive surgery at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

He is survived by his wife, Judy, and three sisters.

Dr. Goodrich was an incredible human being, and the world is a little less bright today without him.

While we knew that losses would happen, they were no less painful when they did.