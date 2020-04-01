Tommy John’s surgeries are still going on in the coronavirus era, but not by one of the most renowned orthopedic surgeons in the game.

Dr. James Andrews suspended Tommy John’s surgeries at the Andrews Institute for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Florida, according to the Boston Globe.

“We do not perform elective or elective procedures, including surgery on Tommy John, in accordance with the governor’s decree,” a spokesperson for the Institute told The Globe. “We adhere to these restrictions and all of these cases are on hold for the time being.”

Last week, Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard and Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale both had surgery on Tommy John. Syndergaard was performed by Dr. David Altchek at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Florida and Sale’s by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles.

But their surgeries became controversial at a time when the American surgeon general asked hospitals to consider stopping elective procedures and some states (including New York and Florida) have taken matters into their own hands. by temporarily banning them.

Although orthopedic surgeons may not be needed directly to fight the coronavirus, they would use personal protective equipment and other resources that are badly needed across the country.

Syndergaard’s surgery followed necessary guidelines in Florida, sources told Mike Puma of the Post, while ElAttrache assured Red Sox baseball chief Chaim Bloom that Sale’s surgery would not be at the expense of anyone would fight coronavirus, reported the Globe.

Andrews had treated Sale last season when the Red Sox ace had elbow problems for the first time and evaluated him again during spring training. On Monday, he was unavailable to reconstruct Sale’s ulnar collateral ligament.