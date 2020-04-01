When Gupta asked him to describe his interactions with each of the presidents under which he served, Fauci replied: “You know, they are different with each president, Sanjay. And within a given presidency, it is different. “

“I had no interaction with President Trump for the first three years or more, because there was no reason to interact. We were doing our job. You know, he was doing what he was doing,” said said Fauci.

With the coronavirus out of the question, “all of a sudden, now I’m in a situation where I spend more than an hour each day with him,” added Fauci. “I mean, here we go, we brief him, we have a press conference, we debrief after the press conference.”

“The answer to your question, which is a bit long, is that it is very different with each president and is dictated almost completely by the circumstances in which you find yourself,” he said.

The veteran doctor spoke highly of his relationship with the former presidents. He emphasized his close relationship with President George HW Bush, noting that “just by accident, I developed a very close friendship with him because he came to the (National Institute of Health) in the late 1980s when he was vice president and he was considering running for president, and he sincerely wanted to learn about HIV. “

“He was a very modest and incredible human being. And he came in and said,” I want to learn, “” said Fauci, adding that he had introduced Bush to NIH patients and “given him a little HIV tutorial. ” . “

“And all of a sudden, he decided he was going to be my friend, thank God, and he invited me to the White House … we had a very warm and personal relationship,” added Fauci.

His relationship with President Bill Clinton “was different,” said Fauci.

“Clinton had all the right vibes on what to do. I had a good relationship with him, but it was pretty formal, like you would for the presidency,” he said.

Fauci said he had met President George W. Bush in the midst of the September 11 crises and the 2001 anthrax attacks before “having had the privilege of being close to him and developing the PEPFAR “, or the President’s emergency plan for the fight against AIDS.

Fauci considers Bush’s PEPFAR – an unprecedented $ 3 billion a year program to help the world fight AIDS – “one of the most important things a US president has ever done,” he said. he said, noting that “it saved millions of lives.” “

President Barack Obama was “a very easy-going person and a very good, good human being,” said Fauci, noting the “marathon” of epidemics at the time, including Ebola and Zika.

“He didn’t joke about it because he was serious, but I remember once he walked into the situation room and we were sitting and he just put his hand on his head “said Fauci.

“He said, ‘I have children at the border, I have wars and I spend all my time with these diseases. Do you want to do something about it?’ It was a little like the tongue in the cheek, but it was serious, “recalls Fauci.