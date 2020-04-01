Stocks fell again on Wednesday as Wall Street struggled with the Trump administration’s warning that the U.S. had not yet faced the worst of the coronavirus crisis.

Dow Jones industry average fell 895.16 points, or 4%, at opening after White House predicted deadly virus could kill up to 240,000 people even if social distancing protocols were followed .

The plunge came after the benchmark index closed its worst first quarter on record by losing 410 points on Tuesday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also continued to fall on Wednesday, falling 2.9% and 3.1% respectively at the start of the session.

“This is a huge change in tone from the president who has not understood the true horror of the coronavirus in the past, repeatedly claiming that he will be defeated very soon,” wrote Craig Erlam, Senior Currency Analyst at OANDA, in a comment. “As we enter a phase of rapid acceleration in the United States which brings enormous uncertainty, the upside of the stock markets is a bit weak and we could see the rally running out of steam quickly.”

The federal government’s gloomy forecasts seemed to ease last week’s jumps on Wall Street, which were spurred on by Congress, which adopted a $ 2 trillion stimulus package to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a sign that investors are worried again, the CBOE volatility index – known as the Wall Street fear gauge – jumped 4.8% Wednesday morning to 56.16. The index hit a record high of 82.69 last month.

President Trump’s warning that the nation is in “about two weeks” has come when much of the US economy has stalled as governments force businesses to close and urge consumers to stay at home . This massive slowdown in economic activity raised fears of a deep recession.

“Most of the world is currently in phase one: the lockdown,” said Nigel Green, founder and CEO of the deVere group. “The unprecedented foreclosure measures of course are slowing economies considerably as supply and demand are affected.”