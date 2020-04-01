The drama project begins to heat up in Miami.

A source has told the Miami Herald that “the dolphins will try to exchange at n ° 1 of the project”, currently owned by the Bengals.

The speculative decision is likely to be to secure the Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

After finishing 5-11 in the basement of AFC East, the Dolphins have overall choice # 5 and should select Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert. The report suggests that the team cannot be sold on any two-quarters, especially with heightened concerns about Tagovailoa’s health following the coronavirus outbreak, which will prevent teams from assessing its status before the next month’s draft.

The Dolphins have 14 selections at the top of the league this year, including three in the first round after eliminating Minkah Fitzpatrick (at Steelers for 18th pick), Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills (at Texans for 26th pick), and one other pick second round (via an exchange on the 2019 draft day with New Orleans for the 56th choice), which means that they have more than enough project capital to make an attractive sales pitch.

If the report is true, the Bengals would be at least careful to receive offers from the dolphins. While the two teams finished with appalling records in 2019, the Dolphins have made a number of off-season moves to improve their alignment and appear closer to being “a quarterback” from a good team. Even though the Bengals draft Burrow, they have a number of gaps to fill before becoming contenders.

In his last year at LSU, Burrow led the NCAA with 5,671 yards and a completion percentage of 76.3 and set all-time records for passers-by (202.0) and touchdowns (60 ).