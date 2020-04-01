Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

For many Americans, regular exercise is an elusive commitment – a commitment made in early January that ends in weeks or months. Busy work schedules, lack of motivation and uneasiness about exercising in public all contribute to the dismal statistics a quarter of adults get enough exercise a week.

For decades, different variations of home workouts have been touted as the solution to hectic lifestyles. In 1982, there were the popular VHS aerobics routines of actress Jane Fonda, Tae Bo workouts of Billy Blanks in the 1990s, 14-minute workouts on Bowflex machines, grueling P90x regiments that took off in the more relaxed Nintendo Wii Fit routines of the same era. .

More recently, design and technological advancements have offered expanded and personalized training options, while reducing the large footprint of most home gyms. In 2018, former ballerina Brynn Putnam launched Mirror, a fitness system that allows users to follow virtual personal trainers in classes like yoga, cardio and pilates. The same year, entrepreneur Aly Orady launched Tonal, an AI-powered wall display that focuses more on strength training. It has an exercise bench and a resistance system that uses electromagnetism to simulate weight machines.

This month, entrepreneur Trent Ward and designer Yves Behar unveil their elegant design for a mirror fitness system, Forme. The shape is reflective like Putnam’s design, uses machine learning to optimize workouts like Tonal and offers accessories such as ankle straps, rope handles and a heart rate monitor. When not in use, the two arms that form the resistance pulley system fold behind it and the display screen disappears, transforming Forme into a simple full-length mirror.

Forme uses machine learning to optimize home workouts. Credit: Peter belang

Fitness “gives people access to good education (and) training in their own homes. As we age, we have less time to go to the gym,” Behar said in a telephone interview. “For most people, it’s hard to get motivated to train at home, and it’s hard to feel like you’re doing it right.”

Interest in home exercise has particularly increased in recent weeks worldwide, as brick and mortar gymnasiums have temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Home training apps have seen a significant increase in downloads, and trendy brands like Peloton have rolled out free virtual workouts for everyone trapped inside. A quarantined French athlete chose to run an entire marathon on his 23-foot balcony.

But beyond the new restrictions on daily workout routines, Ward and Behar exploit the same concerns that have made each home workout attractive: the opportunity to save time and sweat in the privacy of your home. In an era of personal measurements – where you can measure their heart rate and sleep cycles with smart watches and train for marathons with AI smart sneakers – Ward and Behar want to optimize exercise with machine learning. Like Tonal, Forme assesses performance and adjusts weights accordingly. Easy access to performance data also makes it easier to track progress and stay motivated.

Ward and Behar exploit the same concerns that have made every home workout attractive: the opportunity to save time and sweat in the privacy of your home. Credit: Peter belang

“There is a feeling of being overwhelmed with all the things we are supposed to be doing, including exercise,” said Behar. “I think people are trying to recalibrate their lives effectively.”

Each of these versatile fitness systems offers flexibility, so users don’t get bored with the same routines and families or roommates sharing equipment can customize their workouts. Behar said that one of the best parts of Shape design, however, is the scale of the system. During the lessons, the trainers appear closer to the human size so that the users can correct their movements, and the follow-up of the movements also allows Forme to make recommendations to further improve the technique.

Fitness assesses performance and adjusts weights accordingly. Credit: Peter belang

“The best instruction is not when you read a textbook or look at someone,” said Behar. “This is when you can superimpose your own body and movement on a trainer …

When you are asked to keep your shoulders straight or your elbows close to your body, you are correcting yourself. “

Although it is too early to say whether mirror gyms will be the trend from the late 2010s to the 2020s, as the NordicTrack ski machine was in the 1970s, Behar explained that having a screen at home can become the basis of more than just fitness, like shopping or telemedicine.

Overall, Behar hopes that the design of Forme will encourage all types of people, including the elderly and shy athletes, to move. “Everyone has a different body,” he said. “Everyone has different abilities, but everyone can learn and improve.”

Shape will be available for shipment in fall 2020.