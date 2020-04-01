Legislators may be a long way from Capitol Hill, but negotiations have already started quietly over what could become a fourth stimulus package to respond to the new coronavirus. President of the Chamber Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Monday that she hopes to include more direct payments for individuals , money for state and local governments and funding for infrastructure to deal with broadband and water systems in such a stimulus bill.

Talks held between Pelosi, senior chairs of major House committees and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin while Congress is away for most of April, with Democratic leaders aiming to hold a vote in the House when the members come back. Whether Congressional Republicans will support the effort is unclear, but Trump’s support for the infrastructure could give it momentum.

Neal warned that the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, was “less enthusiastic” about the infrastructure, but said the president’s tweet could help convince some reluctant supporters.

“I think we should move on,” Neal told CNN of the potential phase four package on Tuesday. “The speaker and I have been talking about this for weeks.”

The infrastructure, which has been touted by both sides for years as a potential bipartite bright spot, has failed to materialize since Trump took office. Democrats in Capitol Hill have challenged the funding mechanisms for his proposal, which place much of the burden on state and local governments and public-private partnerships. Instead, the Democrats want the federal government to take most of the tab from a large infrastructure plan. And while Democratic leaders negotiated directly with Trump on the issue in the spring of 2019, a subsequent meeting of the Caustic Oval Office left the prospects for cooperation bleak . The dismissal did not help ease the tensions, nor did the impending election year politics. But the emergence of a global health crisis and the resulting economic decline have given lawmakers reasons to come back to the table. Trump and Pelosi have not spoken directly since October . Asked on MSNBC Tuesday about her relationship with the president and whether she should be in touch with him during this time, Pelosi said she had always spoken to the presidents “as needed”. “If necessary, I am sure we will speak,” she said. She added that as long as Trump administration officials continue to represent him in negotiations with Democrats in Congress, “I think it’s okay.” “We’re talking to each other right now,” she said of the MSNBC hit, “and that’s what he really means: what people are saying publicly, far more than you could say in a call.” Trump did hear it, tweeting later Tuesday that he had watched part of the interview, and “apart from his usual complaint that I am a terrible person, it was not bad.” Democrats say they believe adopting an infrastructure stimulus plan can be a bipartisan goal. “I think the country is begging for better infrastructure,” said Neal. Neal has worked closely with Mnuchin and Pelosi to define the contours of the next package, and even though Neal has said he does not expect legislators to finalize legislation before they return from recess, he said the president’s tweet helped strengthen his position that the infrastructure could provide the country with an economic boost to restart after the passage of the coronavirus. The Ways and Means Committee also reviews “stimulus four”. an extension of the Small Business Association loan program , which already includes $ 350 billion in loans from the latest package. The SBA only released $ 28 billion in fiscal 2019, which means that emergency assistance loans are more than 12 times the normal amount that the agency typically manages. Neal suggested that $ 2 trillion may not be out of reach for future infrastructure spending, although he warned that no figures have yet been decided.

