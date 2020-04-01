The Jets agreed to bring back Sam Darnold’s backup from last year on Tuesday.

Team and quarterback David Fales have agreed to a one-year contract, a source said. Fales was signed last September after Trevor Siemian broke his ankle against the Browns in week 2.

Fales, 29, supported Luke Falk for two games, was knocked out and then re-appointed to support Darnold for the rest of the season. Fales appeared in two games, but did not attempt a pass.

The Jets could still add a more experienced quarterback to their lineup, but Fales will have a chance to compete for Darnold’s replacement. The only other quarterback in their training is Mike White, who spent last season on the training team.

Fales’ knowledge of coach Adam Gase’s offense had to be an attractive quality. Fales played for Gase last year and in 2017-18 with the Dolphins. It seems likely that the NFL will cancel its entire spring program, including the OTA, due to the coronavirus pandemic. This will give coaches less teaching time, so familiarity with the system will help Fales.

Still, the Jets may be looking to add someone with more than a history behind Darnold. Their franchise quarterback has missed six games in their first two seasons, and the Jets are 0-6 in those games. They suffered from not having a suitable replacement.

Among the backup possibilities, Siemian, Drew Stanton and Joe Flacco and are veterans still on the market.