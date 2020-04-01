The United States recorded a new record number of deaths from coronavirus in one day: at least 865 people lost their fights against COVID-19 disease on Tuesday. These deaths have left more than 4,080 dead in America, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Italy, Spain, Britain and France have also had their deadliest days as the pandemic continues to spread. In the United States, where nearly 190,000 people have been diagnosed – more than any other nation – the White House has confirmed that its own modeling shows that 100,000 to 240,000 people are likely to die before the crisis ends, even if people follow the social distancing guidelines.

The best American epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said that the authorities will do everything in their power to prevent the death toll from rising so high. But with hospitals and first responders in some areas already struggling to cope, President Trump warned the nation on Tuesday to prepare for “a very bad” two or three weeks.

