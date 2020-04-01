The coronavirus may not be as deadly as previously suggested, according to a new study that takes into account cases that have not been diagnosed.

The study published Monday in the medical journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases estimates that the death rate will be 0.66%, which is much lower than the figures between 2% and 3.4% which come from Wuhan, in China, according to CNN.

The researchers said the lower coronavirus death rate was determined by taking cases that went undiagnosed – perhaps because they were mild or had no symptoms.

To do this, the researchers used modeling based on the number of cases detected among returnee citizens subjected to an aggressive virus screening test.

But according to other studies, researchers have found that the majority of deaths occur in adults 80 years of age or older.

“There may be peripheral cases that attract a lot of media attention, but our analysis shows very clearly that at 50 years and older, hospitalization is much more likely than among those under 50, and greater proportion of cases are likely to be fatal, “Azra Ghani, professor at Imperial College London and author of the study, said in a statement.

The researchers noted that the mortality rate from coronavirus is still “considerably higher” than that of the flu, which leads to death in 0.1% of cases.

“Even if the death rate is low for young people, it is very clear that any suggestion of COVID-19 as the flu is false,” wrote Shigui Ruan, professor in the department of mathematics of the University of Miami, in a accompanying commentary.