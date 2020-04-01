In Tuesday’s decision 2-1, the court of appeal said it wanted to give itself “enough time” to consider an emergency motion filed by Paxton. Justice Jennifer Elrod, an appointment by George W. Bush, and Justice Kyle Duncan, an appointment by Donald Trump, voted to freeze the opinion of the lower court.

Justice James Dennis, appointed by Bill Clinton, disagreed with the order. He noted that the lower court had already concluded that “irreparable harm would result” from the entry into force of the decree with regard to abortions.

The court ordered more briefings on the case.

Paxton welcomed the court ruling on Tuesday, saying the temporary stay “rightly prioritizes supplies and personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals in need”.

But proponents of the right to abortion have accused Texas of playing politics.

“Let’s be clear, this is never the right time to play politics, but doing so in the wake of Covid-19 is a despicable low,” said Aimee Arrambide, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Texas, in a statement. .

The Texas case is the first challenge to such a coronavirus state order to reach the court of appeal, but several more may follow.

In addition to Texas, federal judges in Alabama and Ohio also blocked state orders on Monday prohibiting non-essential medical procedures from limiting access to abortion during the epidemic after service providers state abortion groups and abortion rights groups filed challenges earlier today.