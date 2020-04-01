New data shows that big box stores are emptying now that buyers have built up their stocks of coronavirus.

Pedestrian traffic at Target, Costco and Walmart fell after several weeks of sharp increases amid panic purchases fueled by a pandemic, according to figures from the analysis platform Placer.ai.

“Once you have everything you need, you don’t need any more visits,” Ethan Chernofsky, vice president of marketing for Placer.ai, wrote in a Tuesday. blog post. “While some expected the pleasure of being able to go out to overcome a drop in demand for real items, this may not be the case after all.”

Target’s pedestrian traffic fell 20.5% year-over-year in the third week of March and Walmart dropped 6.7% after three consecutive weeks of gains starting in late February, Placer.ai said.

Costco fell 8.7% that week after rising 34.7% in the second week of March, as buyers apparently fueled and are preparing to return home to stem the spread of deadly virus, according to the data. Pedestrian traffic at Sam’s Club increased another 21.4% in the third week of the month, but that was down from a 66.9% year-over-year increase the previous week.

Placer.ai attributed the decline in part to strict regulations related to coronaviruses implemented in many of the United States. Stores in states where the virus was hardest hit have also performed worse than those in places where the impact has been lighter, the company said.

Costco stores in New York – the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with more than 76,000 cases of coronavirus – saw pedestrian traffic decrease by 9.7% in the third week of March, according to the data. But Florida stores, which have about 6,700 cases, dropped just 6.6%. According to Placer.ai, Costco stores in Arizona and Texas managed year-over-year increases that week.

The drop in the number of store visits occurred against the backdrop of an increase in digital grocery shopping. Daily online grocery sales doubled in the first half of March compared to last year, and orders purchased online and picked up from stores jumped 62% year-over-year between February 24 and on March 21, according to Adobe Analytics.

“Seeing the incredible recovery in e-commerce spending in light of the COVID-19 epidemic, it is necessary to understand how price trends and online sales inflation compare and affect these same trends in global sales, “John Copeland, Adobe vice president of marketing and customer information, said in a statement.