California public schools are expected to be closed for the remainder of the school year. Daycares and daycares are struggling to cope with fears of coronavirus contagion and operating difficulties during the lockdown.

Millions of parents are stuck juggling the dual demands of working full time at home while keeping crazy kids busy day after day. But for those working on Facebook and Google, a measure of relief has arrived.

Long known for dominating corporate America in benefits, the two giants of Silicon Valley offer large blocks of emergency leave for parents who find it hard to cope with disruptions in their family schedules.

At Google, employees caring for children or their family members are offered two weeks off without going into paid leave after a school or healthcare facility is closed. After using this, those who still need to work fewer hours or days have the option of taking an additional four weeks of paid leave.

Facebook also offers four weeks to employees with unexpected care needs and an additional six weeks of emergency care leave for employees who need to take the time to care for any family member who becomes ill or suffers from other medical conditions.

Facebook and Google have some of the largest cash reserves of any business in the world, which allows them to offer generous benefits even if their revenues suffer from declining advertising spending. But Michael DeAngelo, who served as director of human resources (responsible for human resources) at Google, Pinterest and, said that the benefits of the biggest tech companies tend to spread across the sector thanks to the strong competition for talent. Mozilla.

“It is an arms race in the field of technology to hire people, which leads to this constant competition from companies over each other,” said DeAngelo. “Many small businesses are trying to compete there, and to a large extent they can, but it is more difficult without unlimited money in the bank.”

Facebook is also paying a bonus of $ 1,000 to the 45,000 employees and declaring that everyone will automatically receive the highest possible score on their semi-annual performance reviews, a distinction that provides an additional bonus under the company’s standard compensation plan.

DeAngelo noted that many small tech companies are doing what they can for their staff, offering more flexible hours and guaranteeing bonuses where possible.

The new Facebook and Google benefits do not apply to entrepreneurs, who represent a significant percentage of their workforce: at Google, the approximately 102,000 full-time employees are more numerous than about 121,000 temporary workers and entrepreneurs, according to report by the New York Times.

But tech companies have taken other steps to support these workers. After some time, Facebook and Google began to allow contractors to work remotely, and with Microsoft, Twitter and Amazon have committed to paying hourly support workers their regular wages even if their hours of work decrease as a result. offices closed. Google also said he is establishing a fund to cover paid sick leave for all of its temporary and contract employees.

Eleven U.S. states, including California, have sick leave or paid family leave laws on books, and the federal government passed a Families First Coronavirus Response Act on March 18, which extended paid leave even more effective April 1. Federal measure requires employees in quarantine or with COVID-19 symptoms to receive two weeks or up to 80 hours of paid sick leave at full salary, and allows employees with children at home to take 10 weeks additional family leave paid at two-thirds of their regular salary.

But the new rules don’t apply to everyone. The requirements apply only to public sector workers and private employers with fewer than 500 employees. Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees can also apply for an exemption. According to federal labor statistics, over 47% of American workers – over 60 million people – work for large exempt employers, and 27% of working Americans are employed by small businesses.

State Senator Ling Ling Chang (R-Diamond Bar) introduced a bill in Sacramento on Monday this would go beyond federal measures and give paid leave to all parents affected by school closings related to the coronavirus, but for now big Californian companies are free to design individual responses.