In late February, Los Angeles County doctors began to see an unexpected increase in the number of patients with mild flu illness.

The timing was really strange. Hospital emergency departments had previously treated two “spikes” in influenza cases. The number of patients with flu-like symptoms was decreasing from just over 100 cases per 1,000 patients at the start of the month to around 65 cases per 1,000 a few weeks later. The number of laboratory tests that returned positive for influenza was also decreasing.

Now health officials think it was an early sign that the new Chinese coronavirus was free in Southland.

Health workers tested 131 of these patients who came to the Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center between March 12 and 16. Seven of them were infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

These seven patients were relatively young, aged 34 to 44 years. None of them had recently traveled to China or any other coronavirus hotspot, and had not been in contact with anyone who had.

Most importantly, they were not so sick that they would have stayed at home.

“These patients had a disease that was mild enough to be active in the community throughout their illness, increasing the possibility of transmission,” researchers found. reported Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Assn.

The seven patients – four women and three men – did not appear to be very sick. Six of them had a fever when they went to the hospital emergency room, five said they were suffering and one was coughing.

None of the patients tested positive for influenza or respiratory syncytial virus, which causes cold symptoms. In a way, this was not a surprise – County of L.A. had also not experienced a “third peak” of flu cases in the previous four flu seasons.

With hindsight, the study authors would probably like these seven patients to have had the flu.

The report’s authors, from the hospital and the county health department, acknowledged that their results were limited by the fact that the tests had only taken place for a few days in one medical center.

Yet, they write, “the 5% rate of SARS-CoV-2 in patients with mild flu-like illness without risk factors is cause for concern.”

Although 5% does not seem like much, “these results suggest that containment efforts are unlikely to be successful and have helped the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health adopt a more aggressive mitigation strategy to reduce the COVID-19 morbidity and mortality ”.