The coronavirus epidemic has pushed the airline industry into strange territory. For American Airlines, this means – for the first time in 36 years – the flight of only two cargo flights from the United States to Germany.

Earlier this month, the two round-trip flights of a Boeing 777-300 from Fort Worth to Frankfurt were a sign of desperate times for an industry that has seen passenger demand drop by up to 90% over certain routes since the start of the crisis.

American Airlines, the world’s largest carrier, is not the only airline trying to find new sources of revenue. Other large operators, including Delta and United, have launched a new freight-only service while significantly reducing domestic and international passenger flights.

“Tough times demand creative solutions, and a team of people across the airline have worked tirelessly to organize flight options only for our customers,” said Rick Elieson, president of cargo for American Airlines, in a communicated.

Southwest Airlines, the country’s largest low-cost carrier, announced Tuesday that it is offering cargo flights only for the first time in nearly 50 years, although the airline has yet to launch any. specific routes.

“We are facing one of the most unprecedented times in our industry and it is up to us to create new and innovative ways to continue to serve our customers, including those who transport freight across the United States”, the Dallas-based carrier said in an online publication Tuesday.

The surge in freight is not limited to American airlines. Scandinavian Airlines, known as SAS, and United Arab Emirates-based Abu Dhabi Etihad Airways said it is expanding its cargo operations using passenger aircraft in response to the sharp decline in request for air travel.

Since March 13, Korean Air has only flown A330-300 aircraft with cargo between destinations in South Korea, Vietnam and China only five times a week.

Korean Air has converted passenger planes into dedicated freight flights. (Korean Air)

Adding such reserved flights several times a week is not enough to offset the devastating drop in passenger demand that has shaken the industry.

A recovery could take up to seven months, with passenger revenues falling by more than 40% and a loss of $ 252 billion for global carriers in 2020, according to forecasts by the International Air Transport Assn., Un global airlines trading group.

However, converting certain passenger flights to cargo only makes sense because many airlines continue to pay the salaries of some of their pilots and fuel prices have dropped significantly in the past month, according to industry experts.

“They’re trying to be creative and make the most of a bad situation,” said aviation analyst Seth Kaplan and host of an airline-themed podcast.

Last week’s $ 2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue program requires airlines wishing to operate more than $ 50 billion to continue paying employee wages and maintaining service to all destinations as of March 1 “as far as reasonable and achievable”. in accordance with the legislation.

But demand for air travel has dropped so dramatically that some airline executives are now considering using the United States Department of Transportation to allow carriers to consolidate their flights so they don’t have to fly planes carrying only a handful of passengers, according to a CNBC report.

Before the coronavirus epidemic, traditional American airlines generated less than 5% of their total revenues by transporting cargo in the belly of their planes. Most of an airline’s revenue comes from air fares and fees for services such as checking baggage or providing food and drink.

When passenger demand dropped in the past month, airlines reduced capacity by up to 90% on international routes and more than 50% on domestic routes. This has created a shortage of passenger aircraft carrying cargo in the hold.

On Monday, Delta Air Lines announced that it had resumed regular flights from China with cargo flights only between Shanghai and Detroit, carrying 49 tonnes of medical supplies.

“The regular operation of cargo flights means that suppliers in China can get these supplies to hospitals and healthcare facilities across the United States in a matter of hours, not the days or weeks that it would take on cargo,” a said Shawn Cole, vice president of Delta cargo, in a statement. declaration.

In the past week, Delta had flown several cargo flights only, including one flight from Dublin, Ireland, to Atlanta, carrying more than 32,000 pounds of pharmaceuticals in a jumbo Airbus A350. Delta also operated cargo flights only between Chicago and Amsterdam and between Los Angeles and Sydney, Australia.

United Airlines said it launched a minimum of 40 weekly cargo flights only last week, including flights from Los Angeles International Airport to Hong Kong, London and Shanghai as well as flights from Chicago, Newark, NJ, and from Houston to Amsterdam, London, Germany, Hong Kong and Shanghai. The planes carried cargo and mail, among other cargoes.

On Saturday, United flew a B777-300 cargo-only flight to transport nearly 100,000 pounds of food to U.S. troops in Guam.

“They’re trying to make lemonade, as the saying goes,” said Kaplan of the American carriers.