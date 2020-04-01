A Russian military aircraft carrying medical equipment departed for the United States, the Department of Defense in Moscow said Wednesday as the Kremlin weakens its soft power amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Antonov-124, “with medical masks and medical equipment on board”, left for the United States overnight, said a statement, without providing further details.

A video released by the ministry shows the cargo plane loaded with boxes preparing to take off from a military air base near Moscow early Wednesday morning.

Российский самолет с медицинскими масками и медицинским оборудованием на борту вылетел в США. В американской администрации ранее сообщили, что ожидают его прибытия 1 апреля. Видео: ТАСС / Минобороны России pic.twitter.com/6PPhYfRAbb – ТАСС (@tass_agency) April 1, 2020

Contacted by AFP, the Defense Ministry refused to provide further information on the delivery, which came after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his American counterpart Donald Trump on Monday.

Russia has already sent medical supplies and experts to Italy affected by a coronavirus as part of a humanitarian effort which analysts say has geopolitical overtones.

Moscow said aid to Italy included around 100 virus specialists with experience in fighting Ebola and swine fever, but Italian media reported that much of the aid was not useful in the fight against the virus.

Last month, Russia said it had sent nearly 1,000 coronavirus test kits to former Soviet states and countries like Iran and North Korea.

The United States now has 188,663 confirmed cases of coronavirus, by far the highest of all countries, according to a count by Johns Hopkins, and more than 4,000 deaths.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Putin expects the United States to act if Russia faces a similar crisis and that American producers have increased their capacity to produce supplies medical.

“Today, when the situation affects absolutely everyone and is global in nature, there is no alternative to acting together in a spirit of partnership and mutual aid,” he said.

Trump said earlier this week that “Russia has sent us a very large number of planes, medical supplies, which is very nice.”

Health officials in Russia have seen a sharp increase in the number of infections, with 2,337 cases and 17 confirmed deaths, according to the latest figures on Wednesday.