Hey, you always wanted to have lunch with UCLA legend Bill Walton, right?

And three of your friends have always wanted the same thing? Perfect!

The four of you are lucky. Or at least, you will be as soon as we all finish social distancing.

You will also need a minimum of $ 7,500 between the four of you.

Sure, it can be a little expensive, but it’s for a good cause. Lunch for four with Walton in San Diego is one of 36 items currently on CollectibleXchange’s COVID-19 charity auction, with the proceeds going to the World Health Organization. COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The opportunity to dine with Walton has by far the highest starting offer. A chance for two New York Yankees fans to meet and greet the legendary Mariano Rivera starts at $ 1,500, with one person bidding that amount.

A minimum of $ 750 could allow a lucky bidder to meet the current New York Giants defensive end Justin Tuck, the Giants Hall of Famer Harry Carson or the third Yankees player Miguel Andujar. The same starting bid could lead to a 16-man sequel during a New Jersey Devils game with an appearance from the Martin Brodeur Hall of Fame.

An Alabama jersey autographed by Tua Tagovailoa started at $ 250 but its current offer is double that amount.

On the other end of the financial spectrum, autographed books by ESPN Adam Schefter and high-performance trainer Dana Cavalea start at $ 50, an autographed photo of former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz at $ 75 and a Chicago Bears shirt signed by Dick Butkus or a Philadelphia Eagles football shirt signed by Ron Jaworski for $ 100.

The auction ends on May 3.