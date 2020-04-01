But breaking up this country of 1.3 billion people almost stopped has also provided a temporary remedy to another urgent health problem: suffocating pollution levels.

The world’s biggest foreclosure means all factories, markets, shops and places of worship are now closed, most public transport halted and construction work halted, India asking its citizens to stay home and practice social distancing. So far, India has more than 1,300 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 35 deaths.

Already, the data shows that the major cities have much lower levels of harmful microscopic particles called PM 2.5 and nitrogen dioxide, which are released from vehicles and power plants.

PM 2.5, which is less than 2.5 microns in diameter, is considered particularly dangerous as it can lodge deep in the lungs and pass into other organs and the bloodstream, posing serious risks to health.

The sudden drop in pollutants and the resulting blue sky signal a dramatic change for India – which has 21 of the 30 most polluted cities in the world , according to the 2019 IQAir AirVisual global air quality report.

In the capital, New Delhi, government data shows that the average concentration of PM 2.5 plunged by 71% in the space of a week – going from 91 micrograms per cubic meter on March 20 to 26 on March 27 , after the start of locking. The World Health Organization considers anything over 25 dangerous.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), part of the Indian Ministry of the Environment, was collected by the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

Nitrogen dioxide dropped from 52 per cubic meter to 15 over the same period – also a drop of 71%. Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bangalore also recorded a drop in these air pollutants.

“I haven’t seen such a blue sky in Delhi in 10 years,” said Jyoti Pande Lavakare, co-founder of the Indian environmental organization Care for Air, and author of the forthcoming book “Breathing Here is Injurious To Your Health. ”

“It’s a silver lining in terms of this terrible crisis that we can go out and breathe.”

Lower traffic pollution

Even before the national foreclosure began on March 25, the gradual closings in India had had an impact.

During the first three weeks of March, average nitrogen dioxide levels dropped 40-50% in the cities of Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad, compared to the same period in 2018 and 2019, said Gufran Beig, scientist at the System of Air. Quality and Meteorological Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) under the aegis of the Indian Ministry of Earth Sciences.

“The reduction in fossil fuel emissions from the transportation sector and the slowdown in other emissions-related activities is slowly reducing air pollutants,” said Beig.

The nationwide curfew in India on March 22 also resulted in the lowest levels of road pollution ever recorded, according to a CREA analysis. Other dangerous pollutants, PM2.5 and the larger PM10, which are less than 10 microns in diameter, also fell sharply, the report added.

“It is very likely that even the record for March 22 will be broken, and we are witnessing increasingly cleaner days as industries, transportation and energy production and demand decrease across the country,” said said Sunil Dahiya, New Delhi-based analyst for CREA.

Similar patterns showing drastic drops in pollution levels have been observed in some China since their closings, as the industry and transportation systems virtually shut down.

But the data is no reason to be happy, said Dahiya.

“This is a really serious situation that the whole world is grappling with,” said Dahiya.

“The pollution is decreasing, but we cannot let the suffering of so many human beings be the means to purify the air,” said Dahiya. “We can only use the coronavirus epidemic as a learning lesson for us.”

Pollution protest

This is a lesson that is absolutely necessary in India, say the activists.

In November 2019, hundreds of Indians took to the streets of New Delhi to protest air pollution levels after the city was covered in dark yellow haze for several days.

Air pollution has reached record levels, forcing schools to close and flights to divert. Other cities in northern India have also suffered.

Four months later, the sky clears. But the impact of living in such polluted conditions has left a hidden problem for residents: a potential vulnerability to the coronavirus pandemic – a serious respiratory illness.

India has one of the highest rates of respiratory disease in the world and the highest number of tuberculosis cases in the world. Such widespread lung damage could potentially increase the risks associated with the coronavirus.

“(There are) very high levels of respiratory disease, even in young children they have asthma, the nebulizer has become a normal thing to have in the house for families who can afford it,” said Lavakare’s Take care of the air

According to the WHO, the elderly and people with pre-existing medical conditions, including asthma, seem to be at higher risk of getting seriously ill with the virus.

Investing in a cleaner future

Globally, deaths from exposure to air pollution have pandemic proportions, with 7 million deaths each year, World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Care for Air said it should be a wake-up call for India to tackle the problem.

“Obviously, this is not the most ideal way to reduce air pollution, but it proves that air pollution is of human origin,” said Lavakare. “It gives a lot of encouragement and hope that we can reduce pollution.”

The coronavirus crisis also offers India an opportunity to invest in a clean energy future, said Dahiya of CREA.

“India (is) a country heavily fueled by fossil fuels,” said Dahiya. “To fight pollution, we have to fight it.”

“When we get out of the epidemic, it will be interesting to see if we invest money in a cleaner future,” he added. “(Do) we are intensifying the old intensive industries based on fossil fuels, or we are moving towards more sustainable options.”

Lavakare said that at a minimum, the government should commit to respecting existing political commitments.

“Governments cannot use this disruption as a pretext to reverse the gains that have been made,” she said. “Right now, we have a priority, we must stop this great crisis.

“But when things are better controlled … we have to go faster with renewable energy. It would be really sad (if) we make the same mistake again, using coal and non-renewable energy.”