London – A call for help from the British government has led 750,000 people to volunteer to help the country’s National Health Service (NHS) in its response to the coronavirus epidemic. The nationwide volunteer program, slated to go online this week, aims to help the NHS care for the 1.5 million people with pre-existing conditions who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. Organizers expected only 250,000 volunteers to register; they were so overwhelmed by the response that they had to suspend the applications.

“As history shows, it is often in times of crisis that we come together and become our best,” said Catherine Johnstone, executive director of the Royal Voluntary Service, in a statement. Royal Voluntary Service manages the program.

“Our team is now working hard with colleagues from NHS England to process the thousands of requests we have received, so that we can put in volunteers as soon as possible and match them with patients they can start. to support, “said Johnstone. said.

“Rally the troops”

NHS volunteer workers will be assigned four main tasks: providing medication to vulnerable people who are self-isolating, taking patients to and from doctor appointments, bringing patients home from hospitals, and calling isolated patients to help prevent loneliness.

Doctors, nurses, social workers and pharmacists will be able to call a telephone service so that their at-risk patients are matched with local volunteers. Charities can also refer people.

“The coronavirus is the greatest challenge we have ever faced, which is why we are rallying the troops and saying to the public: Your NHS needs you,” said Dr. Nikki Kanani, family doctor and director of care. NHS primaries, in a statement announcing the initiative last week.

“It is one of those unique moments in which one action by one person can make the difference between life and death for another,” she said.

Volunteers will be assigned tasks via an app, which they can also use to indicate whether they are on duty or not for the volunteer program. The app, managed by an organization called GoodSAM, already worked before the coronavirus crisis to help organize communities around local health issues.

Base response

NHS Volunteer Responders are not intended to replace the massive network of grassroots groups that have popped up across the UK in the past few weeks. These groups, which are approximately 2,900 across the country, are managed entirely by local volunteers.

Organized on messaging apps such as Slack, WhatsApp and Zoom, these groups have rolled out neighborhood info to ensure that anyone who doesn’t have internet access has the contact details of a contact person if they have Need help.

“It’s really reassuring for people to have a piece of paper. Even though they may not need us now, they may need us in the future,” said Emma O’Dwyer, member of one of the local groups in south London. CBS News.

Local volunteers will continue to operate alongside the national program, with roughly the same motivation.

“Connecting with other people and trying to have a positive influence is good for people. It brings people together. It connects people in a very stressful time,” said O’Dwyer.