Even the coronavirus pandemic can’t keep Ruth Bader Ginsburg off the bench – the one in her gym that is.

The 87-year-old Supreme Court judge continues her workout routine, although many gyms across the country have been closed to limit the epidemic, said her personal trainer.

“Everyone has been closed. The only reason I haven’t closed justice is because, hey, it hasn’t,” said Bryant Johnson, told Law360 on Tuesday.

“She has this grandfather status for me and if she wants to train, it’s the least I can do,” added Johnson.

The cancer survivor four times trains twice a week in the judges’ private gym inside the Supreme Court building.

Her routine consists of planks, push-ups and other exercises.

“She doesn’t make excuses not to do it, so we find ways to do it,” said Johnson.

To keep the Liberal icon safe from germs, Johnson makes sure to wipe down each piece of equipment she will use during her routine, then wash her hands.

“All I have to do is install it and it automatically knows what I want to do,” he said. “It doesn’t require me to grab it, hold it, get closer and get closer.”

The High Court closed its doors to the public a few weeks ago and postponed two weeks of oral argument indefinitely in March – for the first time since the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic.

For cases that have already been heard, judges can continue to deliberate and express opinions from a distance.

With post wires