“The commander of Theodore Roosevelt alerted leaders of the Pacific fleet on Sunday evening to the persistent difficulties in isolating the virus,” a US Navy official told CNN.

“The captain pleaded for more crew members to be accommodated in better isolation,” added the official.

A second navy official said the number of positive coronavirus cases on board the carrier had exceeded 70 as of Tuesday morning, added that the navy expected the figure to increase.

The epidemic seems to be escalating rapidly, a week ago, the Pentagon confirmed that three sailors on the Roosevelt had tested positive and that that number had increased to 25 two days later. Since then, the number of cases has almost tripled. A US defense official told CNN on Monday that a second US aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, was also facing a “handful” of positive cases.

The memo was written by the Roosevelt commander, Captain Brett Crozier. Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly told CNN’s John King on Tuesday that he was aware of the letter and that the navy was working to get the sailors off the ship.

“I heard about Captain Crozier’s letter this morning, I know that our command organization has known about it or for about 24 hours and we have been working for seven days to move these sailors from the ship and take them to accommodation. in Guam. The problem is, Guam doesn’t have enough beds right now and had to speak to the government there to see if we can get hotel space, create tent-like facilities, “said Modly.

“We do not disagree with the (commander) on this ship and we do it in a very methodical way because it is not the same as a cruise ship, this ship has armaments on it, it has planes on it we have to be able to fight fires if there are fires on board the ship we have to operate a nuclear power plant so there are a lot of things we need to do on this ship that make it a little different and unique, but we manage it and work on it, “he added.

“We are very involved in this area, we are very concerned about it and we are taking all appropriate measures,” said Modly.

The San Francisco Chronicle was first to report at the commander’s request for assistance, citing a memo he wrote to the US Pacific Fleet that was obtained by the newspaper.

“We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we cannot properly take care of our most reliable asset – our sailors,” Crozier wrote in a note which has not been verified by CNN. .

“The spread of the disease continues and is accelerating,” he added.

“Decisive action is needed. Removing the majority of the personnel from a deployed US nuclear carrier and isolating them for two weeks may seem like an extraordinary step,” he wrote, according to the memo. “This is a necessary risk. It will allow the aircraft carrier and the air wing to get back on the road as quickly as possible while ensuring the health and safety of our sailors. Keeping more than 4,000 young men and women in aboard the TR is an unnecessary risk and faith breaks with the sailors entrusted to our care. “

The U.S. Navy and Pacific Fleet did not verify the authenticity of the memo when contacted by CNN.

However, despite the large number of cases on board, senior US military officials have insisted that the ship is capable of fulfilling its missions.

“If this ship were to sail today for combat, it is ready to sail now if it needed it,” Maj. Gen. Jeff Taliaferro, deputy director of state operations, told reporters on Monday. joint major.

“Appropriate measures are taken for people who test positive,” he added.

The carrier is currently in port during a visit to Guam which the military said was planned.

Crozier gave a more optimistic tone in an article published on the ship’s Facebook page on Monday, saying that “the sailors are in a good mood and face this new challenge with a level of professionalism that I expect from such an incredible team. and resilient. “

On Tuesday morning, 716 U.S. military personnel tested positive for the virus and the first military death was announced on Monday.