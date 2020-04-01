And he can thank his appearance on “The Bachelor” where he fell in love with Cassie Randolph for that, he said.
Underwood, 28, was the first virgin “Bachelor” on the show, initially sharing that he was a Christian and was waiting when he competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart during the 2018 season of “The Bachelorette” .
The former soccer player said that revealing his virginity on “The Bachelorette” had sparked speculation about his sexuality.
“Even now, I still fight gay rumors when I’m with Cassie, but that’s how it was for me when I was young in elementary and high school,” he said. “I can take care of them now.”
He said he “never acted” on his confusion about his sexuality and praised the dating competition that actually helped him discover himself.
“I am so grateful for the frankness in helping me grow, but I continue to have moments of reflection on myself to realize:” Hey, maybe that’s why I am the way I am “”, did he declare.
“I hope this book will resonate or help even a single person who is struggling or going through a difficult time in their life,” he wrote. “Thank you very much to all of you for taking this tour with me.”
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_entertainment/~3/dtvxnDqNBBA/index.html