Scientists have discovered that over the past two decades, the size of nightingales in central Spain has decreased.

They pointed out that natural selection caused by the increase in average temperatures in the region was the likely cause of this trend.

Nightingales flock to sub-Saharan Africa every year, but researchers at the Complutense University of Madrid warned that birds would find it harder to return if their wings were stunted. Their study was published Wednesday in the journal The Auk: Ornithological Advances.

“There is ample evidence that climate change is having an effect on migratory birds, altering their arrival and lay dates and their physical characteristics in recent decades,” said lead author Carolina Remacha in a statement.

“If we are to fully understand how bird populations adapt to new environments to help them meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world, it is important to draw attention to the potential problems an inappropriate change, “she added. In Spain, the spring season changed later in the year and the droughts during the summer became longer and more intense, which means that the nightingales have a shorter window in which they can raise their young. said the team. This timing has led the most successful birds to have smaller clutches (or groups of eggs), which affects the scale and potentially other important survival characteristics due to the unique way the genes of songbirds interact. The “migratory gene packet” theory dictates that a number of characteristics that help nightingales survive their migration – including wingspan, a high resting metabolic rate, a shorter lifespan and longer clutches. large – interact with each other, so if one is negatively affected, all others can also be weakened. This means that having fewer descendants due to global warming is probably also responsible for the fact that the birds have shorter spans, the researchers said. The impact of climate change on many bird species has been well documented. National Audubon Society research last year found that two thirds of North American bird species – 389 different species – are threatened with extinction of climate change. Another independent study said that nearly 3 billion birds have disappeared from the United States and Canada in the past half century. And new research in 2019 indicated that In the United States, the size of birds has changed over the past four decades , possibly due to climate change – although this study found that the birds’ bodies were shrinking but their wingspan was widening.

