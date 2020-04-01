Part 10 of a series analyzing the New York Rangers.

Let’s play Jeopardy.

Rangers Edition.

For $ 1,000.

The answer: Jan Erixon.

The question: who is the last striker drafted by the Rangers to stay on the team until the age of 30?

Erixon was written in 1981.

Tony Granato, Doug Weight, Tony Amonte, Tomas Sandstrom, Ulf Dahlen; these guys went early enough. Niklas Sundstrom, Marc Savard and Mike York too. Alex Kovalev was only 25 when he was fired for the first time.

Artem Anisimov was gone at the age of 24. Brandon Dubinsky was absent at 26, as was Carl Hagelin. Derek Stepan was traded at the age of 27. Ryan Callahan, co-conspirator at the exit, arrived at 29 years old.

This journey through history is to remind you that Chris Kreider will be 29 on April 30 and will be in the first year of his seven-year extension next season. We live in a time where we can’t even assume tomorrow, that’s understood, but unless the most extenuating circumstances, Kreider will arrive at 30 in blueshirt.

You know the exclamation mark and the question mark often interchangeable which follow the four words, Did You See Chris. It was a question mark in the first two months of this season in which the number 20 scored seven goals in its first 32 games. It was essentially an exclamation point afterward, as the winger scored 17 points in his next 26 games to help the Rangers advance to the playoffs.

It was the explosion that convinced what previously had been a rather skeptical leadership to crowd out with the club’s third senior player and shut him up like a lifeline from the bridge of reconstruction to contention. By the middle of the year, the refrain outside the front office was like, “How could we keep Chris?” By the deadline, it was, “How could we not do it?”

Kreider arrived only two months after Linsanity swept the city, joining the Rangers at the dawn of the 2012 playoffs just days after helping lead Boston College to the national championship in its junior season. He played much earlier than expected, replacing Hagelin in the third game of the first round against Ottawa when number 62 was suspended for nudging Daniel Alfredsson in the head.

John Tortorella had three options to take the place of Hagelin and all three skated during the match 3 warm-up in Ottawa, the coach of course refusing to commit publicly. There was Kreider, slow-footed policeman John Scott and defender by trade Stu Bickel, who also played forward on occasion (even in the center, once, as Ryan Carter of New Jersey might recall). It was impossible to distinguish the rushes to the pre-match line.

When the first alignment sheet appeared on NHL.com, it included Scott. It was unfathomable. It was also incorrect, the correction was made in an instant. It was Kreider, who not only played his first NHL game, but made it to the front row with Brad Richards in the middle and Marian Gaborik on the right. The unit lasted one game.

But Kreider scored in game 4. And then he scored again in game 1 of the next round against the Caps. And that’s when Kreider became Jeremy Lin’s version of the Rangers. Chris-sanity is what we called when the 20-year-old scored five goals in his first 15 playoff games.

Lin left for Houston in July.

Kreider is still there.

Do you remember that Kreider was not part of the team of Alain Vigneault’s first training camp in 2013? Jesper Fast did it. Taylor Pyatt did it. Derek Dorsett did it. Arron Asham did it. J.T. Miller did it. Kreider was sent to the AHL.

Recalled at the end of October, he has not gone since, establishing himself as an essential member of the first six for Vigneault and for David Quinn despite his propensity to take more than the occasional walkabout.

This year’s divisions are not unique. In 2018-19, Kreider scored 20 goals in his first 37 games. He has finished with eight goals in his last 42 games. He has had periods in which he has scored two goals in 21 games (2017-18), one in 16 (2016-17), one in 19 (2014-15). To exacerbate the problem is that when Kreider doesn’t score, he’s too often not involved at all. Nine years later, we know who he is.

He is a force when he leaves, an intimidating presence with the size, the speed and the force and the hands of a finisher. (Don’t pay attention to this year, was it 2015-2016, when after having finally scored on a breakaway at the end of the year, he exclaimed: “I’m 1 for 72!”). It is an essential part of a higher power game. He is a leader in the room, an off-season training flute player for anyone who wants to join him. It is, in large part, the conscience of the team.

In 2013-14, Kreider was on the left with Stepan in the middle and Rick Nash on the right. He was the best line of the team after Jaromir Jagr. Now a debate is in sight. This line, or the one with Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich.

Make your choice.

In any case, this includes Kreider.

Yes of course.

Chris Kreider

Age: April 29.

Position: LW

Contract: Next season will mark the first year of a seven-year extension with an annual cap of $ 6.5 million.

Statistics: 24-21-45 in 63 games.