Chris Harris Jr. congratulated Keenan Allen for his competitiveness on Tuesday in his first public comments on the two teammates on the Chargers.

Allen’s competitiveness was noticed in October when, on social media, he announced that Harris “couldn’t hold my jockstrap”.

The famous cornerback-catcher rivalry was officially placed in the past this week when Harris signed his new free agent contract.

“I know the type of competitor he is, and just to have this mutual respect, I know he will give it his all in every game,” said Harris, before adding that he would offer the receiver “all knowledge that I have to go there and win. “

One of the team’s best additions during the off season, Harris spoke to reporters during a conference call that included two other new free agent newcomers, right tackle Bryan Bulaga and linebacker Nick Vigil.

After nine seasons with Denver, Harris signed a two-year contract to change allegiance at AFC West.

He said he was attracted to the Chargers because of their willingness to play him around the corner and his familiarity with Ron Milus. Now coach of the Chargers ‘defensive backs, Milus was with the Broncos at the start of Harris’ career.

“Coaching, fitness, being able to do what I want to do,” said Harris as a factor for the Chargers. “Many other teams, they probably had about the same amount of money offered, but that was not going to allow me to do what I love to do.”

The arrival of Harris probably means that Desmond King will be transferred to a more secure role. The Chargers must fill the vacancy left by Adrian Phillips, who went into free agency to reach New England.

Harris has long been recognized as one of the best corners of the NFL, a position that has often pitted him against Allen, the Chargers’ triple Pro Bowl receiver.

These clashes will now only occur in practice, which will not happen at any time. As with all NFL teams, the Chargers’ offseason program has been suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the vacuum, Harris explained that he had been entertaining his children all day. Bulaga said the same thing, adding that he had tried to help his wife at home school.

“I can certainly tell you that I am not … a teacher,” he said. “It probably won’t be my strong point. … I think I’m good at P.E. on the side. I think I’m doing a good job [with] playtime, go outside and play with the kids. “

As with Harris, Bulaga has a coaching connection with the Chargers. James Campen, who was hired during this offseason by Anthony Lynn to work with the offensive line, coached Bulaga for nine years at Green Bay.

Bulaga said he liked Campen’s presence, as did the experience of the Packers when they visited Dignity Health Sports Park in November to face the Chargers.

In probably their best overall performance in a 5-11 season, the Chargers won 26-11, limiting Green Bay to a fourth quarter touchdown and 184 yards.

“They beat us pretty well,” recalls Bulaga. “I knew the type of list that was in place. For me it was one of those teams, I really hoped that things would come together and that we would be able to reach an agreement. Fortunately, we were. “

Bulaga is part of an offensive line reconstruction which, so far, has also included the addition of right guard Trai Turner and the loss of left striker Russell Okung.

The changes will emphasize the need to gel the offensive front of the Chargers, which can only happen with rehearsals that start in the offseason program and continue throughout training camp.

With the calendar in limbo, the Chargers could be at a disadvantage, given the ignorance that exists among offensive linemen.

“If that doesn’t happen [soon] and we have to jump into training camp right away and get things done, yes, it’s going to be difficult, “said Bulaga. “There is going to be a learning curve. The guys are going to have to adapt very quickly.”

Vigil joins the Chargers after four seasons at Cincinnati, in which the Bengals lost 21-42-1.

He said he was asked to learn the linebacker positions on the medium and weak sides in defense of Gus Bradley. He has played in all three linebacker positions in Cincinnati and has experience in schemes 4-3 and 3-4.

Asked about his strengths, Vigil emphasized his ability to cover passes and his instinct.

“I am comfortable enough to move around and play in different places and do different things,” he said.

Vigil has started 37 of the 38 games it has played in the past three seasons, including 16 last year. He finished 2019 with 111 tackles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.