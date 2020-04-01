Chris Godwin could have had a big wad of extra expenses in his pocket.

Or maybe a nice new watch.

Or at least a lifetime supply of avocado ice.

But no, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver had to be a nice guy and let his new quarterback Tom Brady get his jersey number # 12 for free.

Godwin had a lot of weight. Brady linked his brand to this number, having registered the trademark “TB12” several times.

In addition, Godwin started his own legacy by wearing this number for the Buccaneers. In the three seasons since they drafted him in the third round, Godwin has caught 179 passes for 2,700 yards and 17 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl for the first time last season.

The answer you’ve been waiting for … Tom Brady: 1⃣2⃣ Chris Godwin: 1⃣4⃣ – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 31, 2020

But Godwin hinted last week that Brady’s status as a living legend could influence his decision on the matter.

“Obviously, if he doesn’t want to or doesn’t care, I’ll definitely keep him,” said Godwin. buccaneers.com last week. “But we’ll see how it goes. I just think out of respect for what he did, what he accomplished, just some kind of career he built … you have to look at it respect, you know? “