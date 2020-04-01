CNN’s anchor, Chris Cuomo, was released Tuesday evening, hours after revealing that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The television host – and brother of New York City governor Andrew Cuomo – assured his viewers that he was good enough to continue his show – but added, “You don’t want to get that.”

“I tested positive. Scary, yes, as you can imagine. But better than me, ”said Cuomo, 49, broadcasting from his basement, as he also did on Monday evening.

His voice broke as he spoke of being afraid of infecting family members, saying that the thought hurt him “far more than anything the virus can do.”

“So let’s focus, use this example of me as proof that you can also get it, God forbid, we must do everything we can to avoid being sick,” he continued.

“We have to do it for ourselves, our families and those on the front lines who save the lives of people like me and many of you. Together as always. It is our remedy. “

He urged viewers not to “get caught up in the numbers,” which will surely grow as tests become more common.

“It’s a fight, it’s going to get worse and we’re going to suffer,” said Cuomo.

“And you have to accept this not with fear, but with a feeling of almost fanatical passion for fighting, because it is the only way you have managed to get through something difficult in your life, and it will be no different . “