He feels good and will continue to anchor at 9 p.m. “Cuomo Prime Time” program from his home.

“I have been exposed to people in the past few days who have subsequently tested positive and have had fever, chills, and shortness of breath,” he wrote. “I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and to Cristina. It would make me feel worse than this disease!”

Cuomo said on Tuesday that he was “quarantined in my basement” and that he “would do my shows from here.”

“We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!” he wrote on Twitter.

Governor Cuomo spoke on Tuesday of the positive result of his brother’s test during the daily briefing in New York State.

“This virus is the great equalizer,” he said. “My brother Chris is positive for coronavirus. Discovered this morning.”

The governor called Chris “my best friend” and added a few cheerful ribs they are known for: “He’s young; in good shape; strong – – not as strong as he thinks he is, but – he wiil be good.”

On Tuesday, the two brothers spoke by phone. “Now he is quarantined in the basement,” said the governor. “But it’s funny like hell, he said to me:” Even the dogs don’t come down. “”

This is the third case of coronavirus involving the CNN workspace in New York. Employees were informed of another case in mid-March.

Like other media companies, CNN has implemented radical changes in response to the pandemic. The vast majority of CNN employees have been working from home for several weeks. Anchors have been released from small studios and home offices. And office spaces are regularly cleaned.