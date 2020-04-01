The decision was taken during growing public concern over asymptomatic cases, of which 1,541 were under medical observation in China at the end of Monday, according to the National Health Commission (NHC). This includes 205 cases imported from overseas.

Officials will further tighten screening and quarantine rules targeting asymptomatic cases – defined as people who tested positive for the virus without showing symptoms – said Chang Jile, a senior NHC official, at a conference press in Wuhan.

So far, asymptomatic cases have not been counted as confirmed cases as directed by the Chinese government.

Asymptomatic cases and their close contacts will be isolated for 14 days immediately after their discovery.