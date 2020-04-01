China’s manufacturing sector rebounded in March as authorities relaxed disease controls and allowed factories to reopen, according to an official survey on Tuesday, but an industry group warned that the economy had not yet fully recovered.

The ruling Communist Party is trying to revive the world’s second largest economy after declaring victory over the coronavirus even as the United States and other governments shut down.

The purchasing managers’ index published by the Chinese Bureau of Statistics and the Official Chinese Federation of Logistics and Purchasing rose to 52 from the record low of 35.7 reached in February on a scale of 100 points on which figures above 50 indicate an increase in activity.

The federation and private sector economists have warned that the economy is still facing challenges as manufacturers rebuild supply chains and that authorities are trying to prevent an outbreak of infections while workers return to work.

“Looking ahead, when the lowest point is behind us, now is not the time to celebrate,” said Larry Hu of Macquarie Capital.

Hu said the economy was facing potential headwinds, including a second wave of the coronavirus epidemic, a possible global recession and a financial shock due to the drop in oil prices.

The shutdown of the Chinese economy has caused global shock waves, hitting Asian countries that supply its factories with components and raw materials and disrupting shipping, airlines and other industries.

Authorities say state-dominated industries, such as steel, are close to normal production, but automakers and other private sector manufacturers say they operate below normal levels. They say the pace of their recovery depends on how quickly their supply chains can be restored.

The latest data “does not indicate that economic activity has fully recovered,” said the China Logistics and Purchasing Federation in a statement.

The country must “understand the unprecedented gravity and complexity of the current national and international economic situation” and “return to work and production and increase domestic demand,” the group said.