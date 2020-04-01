The beloved Japanese comedian Ken Shimura died on March 27, a week after contracting the coronavirus. He was 70 years old.

The Tokyo native was revered in his homeland, where he is a household name, and was called “Robin Williams of Japan”.

“It was popular with a wide range of generations and was the primary source of pride for locals,” said Minoru Hasegawa, 69, from the hometown of Shimura. Japan Times.

Shimura was hospitalized on March 20 after developing a fever and was diagnosed with pneumonia. He tested positive for the virus on March 23, becoming the first Japanese celebrity to report his infection and to become ill.

Shimura was known for his parodies and slapstick comedy songs, including the “mustache dance” and a song about his hometown of Higashimurayama in west Tokyo. After graduating from high school, he joined the famous Japanese comedy group The Drifters in 1974 – among Japan’s best-known comedy troupes, the group had opened for the Beatles when they performed in Japan in 1966. The surviving members of the group were too shocked. to further publish statements regarding Shimura’s death.

“I’m sure he was working hard with a sense of mission to make people laugh,” said a representative from the Shimura agency. “I don’t think he imagined he would die like this.”

The funnyman remained active until his death. He was to run the Tokyo Olympic Torch Relay representing Higashimurayama at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics until they are postponed until next year.

“I can’t think of anything anymore. I can’t see Ken-chan anymore. It’s too sad, “tweeted Japanese singer Naoko Ken about Shimura’s death.

Another Tokyo resident deplored the laughter that Shimura could no longer give birth to. “He was our hero. I wish he could entertain us more, ”said Toshio Takazawa, 70, who remembers going to see The Drifters live as a child.

The Japanese Ministry of Health recorded 173 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, including 68 in Tokyo, the biggest day-long peak for the capital, CNN reports.