Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were among the first to go on social media to talk about their diagnosis and their recovery.
Below is a list of some of those who have joined them to share what it’s like to fight coronavirus.
Rita Wilson
The actress, producer and wife of Hanks said the same day that she had been diagnosed with coronavirus. She has also recovered and is at home in Los Angeles, taking refuge there and practicing social distancing. She went to Instagram on March 29 to call herself a “COVID 19 survivor”.
Idris Elba
announced on March 16 on Twitter that it had tested positive for coronavirus. After quarantining herself, Elba told Oprah Winfrey about an episode of “Oprah Talks: COVID-19” on Apple TV “generally feels good”. He tweeted on March 20: “I had headaches and body aches the day of my test, but that’s it.”
Sabrina Dhowre
Also told Oprah on March 22 via video chat that she had tested positive for coronavirus after choosing not to be quarantined from her husband Idris Elba. She told Winfrey that her symptoms were more like “seasonal allergies.”
“I could have made the decision to put myself, perhaps, in a separate room or to stay away, and I am sure that people make these decisions. And these are difficult decisions to take”, a she told Winfrey. “But I made the decision to want to be with him and, you know, to always touch him.”
Olga Kurylenko
told fans on March 15 on Instagram that she had tested positive for coronavirus, writing, “I have actually been sick for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care you and take it seriously! ” The actress wrote in a later post that she has since “fully recovered”.
Rachel Matthews
announced in a March 16 Instagram post that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. The “Frozen 2” actress said the test was “incredibly difficult” and that he would be in quarantine “until told to do otherwise”.
Charlotte Lawrence
revealed on Instagram on March 18, she said she was diagnosed “a few days ago” and that everything would be fine. She is currently at home recovering, writing music and painting.
Daniel Dae Kim
said in a March 18 article that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He has since recovered and “had a bit of a setback,” he said on social media. “This disease is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced and last week was no exception. So the day after my last video, my treatment ended,” said the actor. “I felt healthier, as I mentioned, and I thought it would be good to let my immune system take care of the rest of the way. But, maybe I was a little too confident. One day later, I started to feel slow, tired. I was still congested and oddly enough, I lost my sense of smell, which resulted in a loss of taste. “
Colton underwood
, a former ABC star “The Bachelor” shocked fans when he announced on March 20 on Instagram that he had tested positive for coronavirus after traveling to Colorado from California. He spent two weeks fighting his breath, he revealed on Instagram, but is currently recovering.
Andy Cohen
, Bravo host of “Watch What Happens Live” revealed on March 19 on Instagram that he had been tested and had a coronavirus. He is now recovered and is doing both his SiriusXm talk show “Radio Andy” and “Watch What Happens Live” from his home in Manhattan. “Glad to report that I am feeling better and that I am going back to @radioandysxm this morning, and that I will try to end your day with a smile when we start WWHL @ Home tonight THANKS TO ALL ON THE COVID FRONT LINES- 19! ” he wrote on Instagram.
Debi Mazar
said on March 21 on her Instagram that she had tested positive for coronavirus. She revealed that as a smoker, it had an impact on her body. She is currently recovering at home and said in a video update: “I want you to know I’m fine,” Mazar “I’m on day 10 to be really at the heart of the symptoms. I’m day 10 to have a low fever. My fever goes up and down from 102 to 99 to 101. It’s really a variable. “
Laura Bell Bundy
revealed on March 25 on Instagram that she had tested positive for coronavirus. On March 29, she did an update on Instagram Stories, saying “no symptoms today after receiving help from her medical team.
Jackson browne
said in an interview with Rolling Stone on March 25 that his symptoms were a “small cough, temperature”. But he did not need to be hospitalized and is recovering at home.
Slim Thug
, whose real name is Stayve Jerome Thomas, said in an Instagram post on March 24 that he had a mild fever and cough but is recovering at home.
John Prine
Musician John Prine is currently in critical condition after a “sudden onset” of coronavirus symptoms, his family shared.
Prine, 73, was hospitalized last Thursday and intubated on Saturday evening and continues to receive treatment.
Greg Rikaart
went to Instagram on March 25 and said he was initially diagnosed with pneumonia before learning that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor from “The Young and the Restless” said he had a fever for 11 days, difficulty breathing and a slight cough. He is now recovering at home.
Kristofer Hiviu
revealed on March 16 on Instagram that he had mild cold symptoms and did not give much details. The actor from “Game of Thrones” returns to his home.
Michael Yo
Comedian Michael Yo
He described with emotion his eight-day hospitalization for a coronavirus on March 31. He thanked his family and friends for their support while he was to be separated from them.
“People are dying alone,” he said of other patients hospitalized near him for coronavirus.
Since then, he has returned home to continue his recovery.