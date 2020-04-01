The game was fast.

Early Tuesday, CBS sent emails to assistants working on programs from affiliated producers informing them that the studio was no longer paying overtime and that it was retroactively reducing overtime already approved and submitted.

The news spread like wildfire after recipients shared screenshots of emails on social media, expressing dismay at a decision that is estimated to cut their wages by some 30%.

Just hours after the rage erupted, CBS released a fix. A second email was sent to assistants working for producers and screenwriters with agreements with targeted CBS studios with the original emails to “correct and clarify” the initial notifications. CBS said there were in fact no plans to limit hours or retroactively change pay, according to emails reviewed by the Times.

“It was a mistake and it has been corrected,” a network spokesperson said by email.

At a time when Hollywood production stopped, leaving tens of thousands of workers unemployed, the initial notice sparked panic among attendees, some of whom said they could lose more than $ 400 in wages weekly. Many earn close to the minimum wage.

“I immediately went into panic mode,” said an assistant, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals. “My mind ran with worries about rent, car payments, student loans, everything. Most of the assistants, including me, are not earning enough money to be able to save for times like these, so it’s terrible to have this rug under you. “

Hollywood studios and media conglomerates are facing increasing losses due to the blockage of productions, and many may be looking for ways to cut costs. Theater chains and other companies have already had to downsize.

“I don’t necessarily think it was a mistake,” said another assistant who asked not to be identified. “I just think they weren’t expecting a flashback.”

Email screenshots surfaced for the first time Twitter, with writers who share them using the hashtag #payuphollywood, an online movement that has been fighting for the rights of Hollywood assistants in recent months.

The shutter started on Tuesday morning when a CBS Television Studios development analyst emailed a group of assistants informing them that for the week ending April 4, they would be paid for 40 hours – even if they were authorized to request more. Overtime for the previous week ending March 28 would be reduced to 52 hours, according to emails. An executive in production then sent a second email stating that “from 04/04/2020, all time sheets should be delivered in just 40 hours”, adding that no overtime would be approved.

On Tuesday afternoon, however, Ellen Goldsmith, director of human resources at CBS, sought to “correct” and “clarify” previous communications. Goldsmith said there were in fact no such plans to limit or cap the hours to 40 hours per week for assistants working for producers.

“We continue to require prior written approval for all hours worked in excess of 52 hours per week,” wrote Goldsmith. She added that the workers would be paid according to California law and “there has been no instruction or intention to reduce your wages for the hours worked retroactively”.

Below California Employees are required by law to receive one and a half times their regular rate of pay for all hours worked, more than eight hours per work day and more than 40 hours per work week. It is also illegal to retroactively change compensation.

“We are pleased that CBS has clarified that rumors of assistants’ pay cuts are wrong,” said activists Liz Alper and Deirdre Mangan, the two activists who founded #payuphollywood, in a joint statement. “With restrictions on local shelters around the world, viewers are turning to broadcasting and streaming in record numbers. Now is the time for studios and networks to take action to protect their most vulnerable employees. We risk losing a generation of creations that include those from under-represented groups who can’t afford more exclusion. “

The group has raised funds from a public fund to provide allowances to those in need following the Covid-19 crisis.

“We urge all companies to continue paying their full support staff and to preserve the current class of Hollywood apprentices,” they wrote.