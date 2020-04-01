A Baltimore County man was charged after allegedly supplying alcohol to a group of teens who were partying in a Westminster hotel in violation of a state order prohibiting large groups due to the coronavirus pandemic.

State police have said that Ryan Serra, 26, of Lutherville, is charged with violating Governor Larry Hogan’s decree and ten counts of authorizing a minor to possess alcohol.

Soldiers were called to the Boston Inn in block 500 on Baltimore Boulevard at approximately 7:00 p.m. for a party report involving minors of alcohol. When they arrived, they spoke to Serra who told them there were several people in the room, police said.

The group of teenagers, all aged 15 to 17, allegedly tried to hide in the toilet when the soldiers arrived.

Police said Serra was hosting the party and knew the teens were minors. There was an empty bottle of alcohol in the room but no one seemed drunk.

The adolescents, including six boys and four girls, were handed over to their parents. None have been charged.

Earlier Monday, officials announced that a man from Charles County would be detained without bail for holding a large bonfire with more than 60 people.

