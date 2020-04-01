There is still a lot we don’t know about Carole Baskin, the foil on the subject of “Tiger King” and the potential hitman Joe Exotic.

And while armchair detectives like Kim Kardashian have speculated to be a murderer herself, what we do know about the famous animal rights activist at the heart of the popular Netflix docuseries is that big cats are her priority.

So when it comes to another upcoming TV series based on the document’s events, she begs the creators not to use big cats for production.

Baskin, who runs the Big Cat Rescue sanctuary in Tampa, Florida, will played by “SNL” star Kate McKinnon, who is also executive producer of the biopic series.

In a statement against McKinnon, Baskin told Entertainment Weekly, “Kate McKinnon is a wonderful actress. Big Cat Rescue implores Kate McKinnon not to use real big cats and little ones in the creation of her series. “

In fact, the project has been going on since last November, Deadline reported – long before the dazzling success of current Netflix docuseries. Instead, McKinnon based his limited series on the second season of The Wondery podcast series, “Over My Dead Body,” simply called “Joe Exotic.”

“It would be cruel to use real fat cats in a TV series about cruelty to big cats,” said Baskin.

“We hope that McKinnon has a passion for animals and that his series will focus on the horrible life of captive big cats when exploited by breeders like Joe Exotic. We also hope that she urges the public to support the Big Cat Public Safety Act which would end the abuse of cubs’ petting. “

Baskin is not alone in his request.

Animal rights group Vigilante PETA also released a statement urging Universal Content Production to refrain from using live tigers in the next series, while strengthening The long history of Hollywood allegations of animal abuse for entertainment purposes.

“Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ calls critical attention to abuse and neglect of large cats and other wildlife used for entertainment – progress that will be undone if real wild animals are used in the next series of Universal Content Production, “said PETA Senior Manager of Animals in Cinema and Television Lauren Thomasson. “We hope you will agree that using technologies like CGI or animatronics or existing footage is the only conscientious way to represent animals for your series.”

Lately, many celebrities have under fire from their associations with the big cat trade, particularly with tiger showman Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, including Beyoncé, Shaq, Floyd Mayweather, Odell Beckham Jr. and Britney Spears, who presented one of Doc’s tigers in his 2001 MTV VMA performance for “I am a slave 4 U.”