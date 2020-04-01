Who is he? The eccentric owner of the zoo is the main character in “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”. The big cat lover has a quarrel with animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who runs Big Cat Rescue. He was later charged and sentenced for hiring someone to assassinate Baskin. He is currently in prison.

Who should play it? CNN Entertainment critic Brian Lowry suggested Billy Bob Thornton. My vote goes to Michael Keaton.

Carole baskin

Who is she? Founder and CEO of Big Cat Rescue, Baskin expressed opposition to the old practices of Joe Exotic and those of current collectors of big cats, especially some featured on the show. Baskin's backstory – including the mysterious disappearance of her former husband – was explored in the series. However, she and her husband caught problem with their representation.

Who should play it? Although McKinnon is about to play, for dream casting purposes, let's say we are starting from scratch. Lowry suggests Oscar winner Allison Janney. My vote goes to Merritt Wever, who would be the perfect younger version of Carole. Then filmmakers can borrow aging technology from "The Irishman" to make his age suitable for future years.

Howard Baskin

Who is he? It is It is Baskin’s current husband and seen alongside him in today’s interviews.

Who should play it? CNN’s Lisa Respers France suggests Sam Elliott.

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle

Who is he? Antle is, like Joe Exotic, a colleague collector of large cats who runs a beach in Myrtle. Antle has her own unusual lifestyle but resists the filmmaker’s attempts to discuss it in detail.

Who should play it? Lowry’s choice is Matt Damon. I approve.

Don lewis

Who is he? Don Lewis was Baskin’s ex-husband. He has been missing since 1997. The docuseries, without presenting any evidence, delve into the theories of Baskin’s rivals and certain members of the surviving Lewis family that he played a role in his disappearance.

Who should play it? France believes that Woody Harrelson or Russell Crowe are excellent choices for what would probably be a minor but important role.

Rick kirkham

Who is he? Kirkham appears mainly in the first half of the episodes of “Tiger King”. Seasoned television producer Kirkham was hired by Joe Exotic to film a reality show and help make Joe a star.

Who should play it? I think Walton Goggins (“Justified”) or William Fitchner (“Prison Break”) have the right amount of grain to achieve this. Chloe Melas of CNN suggests William Shatner.

John Finlay

Who is he? Finlay is shown in “Tiger King” as one of Joe Exotic’s husbands. Their home wedding ceremony (they wore matching pink shirts and jeans) was even shown in the series. (Finlay, however, said they had never been legally married.) He later has an affair with a zoo worker and leaves Joe.

Who should play it? My vote goes to the American Horror Story star Finn Witrock. It can be his Charlize Theron in transformation "Monster". She got an Oscar from hers. Finlay, meanwhile, had his own suggestion in a interview with David Spade: Channing Tatum.

Travis Maldonado

who was he? Maldonado was another of Joe Exotic's husbands. They started their relationship when Maldonado was 19 and had an age difference of more than 30. He died in 2017.

Who should play it? As Evan Peters has shown on the screen before, he could probably provide the right blend of naïve energy and dark undertones to remove this tragic role.

Dillon Passage

Who is he? Joe Exotic remarried two months after Maldonado’s death to Dillon Passage, who has a minor role in this series, but who seems to remain alongside Joe during his incarceration.

Who should play it? Reid Ewing, who is best known for playing Haley’s husband in “Modern Family”.

Jeff Lowe

Who is he? Lowe steps in to help Joe Exotic when his zoo is in financial trouble, but he has a pretty wild history. The docuseries dive better than you can in a few sentences, but let’s just say that this is the kind of wild stuff you imagine someone is engaging in when described as “a businessman”.

Who should play it? Lowry says Steve Buscemi. I think Will Arnett would be a strange but interesting choice.