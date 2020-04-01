The cruise operator announced Tuesday that it plans to raise $ 3 billion in guaranteed tickets and $ 1.75 billion in convertible tickets – both maturing in three years – and $ 1.25 billion in new stock.
Wedbush analyst James Hardiman said in a note Tuesday that Carnival was “suffering from about $ 500 million a month” and that the new injection of cash is expected to keep the business afloat for 12 to Next 13 months.
The series of epidemics, along with unprecedented travel, work and social interaction restrictions aimed at containing the pandemic, have been devastating to the cruise industry.
Hardiman of Wedbush said in a note last week that the industry is unlikely to resume after the end of the 30 days. Even after the pandemic has subsided and people who have been asleep for months have started to travel and book vacations again, Hardiman warned that very few will seek to sail offshore.
“Cruise travel is likely to be the last dead on their lists in terms of risk and necessity,” he wrote.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/2e4HavzcZ00/index.html