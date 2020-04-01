The cruise operator announced Tuesday that it plans to raise $ 3 billion in guaranteed tickets and $ 1.75 billion in convertible tickets – both maturing in three years – and $ 1.25 billion in new stock.

Wedbush analyst James Hardiman said in a note Tuesday that Carnival was “suffering from about $ 500 million a month” and that the new injection of cash is expected to keep the business afloat for 12 to Next 13 months.

Carnival CCL (( Sharing infell 2% in after-hours trading. The stock was down 74% over the year.

Carnival is the largest cruise operator in the world. He manages the flagship Carnival Cruise line, Costa Cruises, the Holland America Line and the Princess Cruises brand, whose fleet includes the Diamond Princess – a ship that has become a floating quarantine area off the coast of Yokohama in February. At least 705 people contracted the virus during quarantine, four of whom died.

The Zaandam, a cruise ship operated by Holland America, is currently stuck at sea and looking for a port, after eight people tested positive for the new coronavirus and about 200 people had flu-like symptoms. Four older passengers on board Zaandam died, but Holland America did not provide the cause of death. Other cases of Covid-19 have occurred on board ships operated by Costa Cruises. The series of epidemics, along with unprecedented travel, work and social interaction restrictions aimed at containing the pandemic, have been devastating to the cruise industry. Last month, more than 50 cruise lines suspended operations to and from US ports for 30 days due to the “unprecedented situation” of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a cruise line association. Hardiman of Wedbush said in a note last week that the industry is unlikely to resume after the end of the 30 days. Even after the pandemic has subsided and people who have been asleep for months have started to travel and book vacations again, Hardiman warned that very few will seek to sail offshore. “Cruise travel is likely to be the last dead on their lists in terms of risk and necessity,” he wrote.

