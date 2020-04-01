Deflatification jokes may no longer be as funny for Tom Brady’s new fan base.

It’s time to delete old tweets.

But a science fair project called “Is Tom Brady a cheater?” – can be a little more difficult to get out for an 11 year old Buccaneers fan.

Ace Davis went viral last year for his project which tried to prove that deflated soccer balls gave quarterbacks an advantage, which Brady sadly accused of doing in 2015. Now Brady is the quarterback of his team favorite after signing a $ 50 million two-year contract with the Buccaneers.

“I don’t think Tom Brady was all in there,” Davis tell ESPN. “But Bill Belichick, I think he invented the plan, then Tom Brady followed it. I think it was more about Bill Belichick than Tom Brady. But Tom Brady, he has a bigger name. “

Brady was ultimately suspended four games and the Patriots were fined $ 1 million and lost two draft picks, including a first round. During the fallout from Deflategate, Brady would have been upset to have did not get enough support Belichick and owner Robert Kraft, just one of the episodes that led to Brady’s departure after 20 years with the franchise.

Davis’ project, meanwhile, came to the conclusion that the least inflated soccer balls traveled the furthest. His mother told him that the project would come back to haunt him one day. This day has arrived.

“It was just to get Ace interested in science and do something he really would like to do,” Jennie Davis, Ace’s mother, told ESPN. “I think it’s funny. But I think my husband and my son are pretty excited. Now they’re just trying to work on their excuses.”