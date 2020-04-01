Much has changed for Tom Brady this season, but he will still be # 12.

Brady will wear No. 12 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and wide receiver Chris Godwin will move to No. 14, the team announced Tuesday on its website.

Somewhat surprisingly, Godwin told the website that there was no transaction involved for the jersey number, which is often the case when great athletes from all sports join a new team and want to keep their previous number.

Godwin, who will now wear No. 14, recently suggested he was ready to give up his No. 12 to quarterback Super Bowl champion.

“Obviously, if he doesn’t want it, or if he doesn’t really care, I’ll definitely keep it. We will see how it goes, ”said Godwin earlier this month. “I think that out of respect for what he did, what he accomplished, just the kind of career he has built, you have to look at that respect.”

Godwin, who made his first Pro Bowl last season, will likely be one of Brady’s main targets. Godwin, drafted out of Penn State’s third round in 2017, had 86 passes for 1,333 receiving yards last season.

He posted on Instagram a altered image of him wearing a jersey # 14 with Brady wearing # 12.

Brady, who wore No. 12 during his 20 seasons with the Patriots, responded later, writing: “Much appreciated – very grateful – humiliated and ready to get to work !!!”, according to ESPN.

Brady signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on March 20 with a guaranteed value of $ 50 million, with up to $ 9 million in additional performance and incentives for the success of the team and a no-trade clause.