The city has not collapsed, it is holding its breath more. The sirens click on the empty roads. The red buses wander empty, leaving you wondering where a quarter of the passengers who are still using them are. A passerby’s cough may sound at first light, even if the dawn chorus is louder than it seemed before.

The disadvantages caused by Covid-19 are as numerous and widespread as its dangers, and there is a race between them to dominate our attention span. We are told it will get worse before it gets better. It’s bad enough.

Convenience stores have an abundance of food, limiting most people to a maximum of three. Yes, there is a 75-minute queue for a high-end supermarket in north London, and even four people outside of another budget, one of the measures put in place to keep people 2 meters (6 feet) from each other. The difficulty in accessing food – not its scarcity – makes you want to buy more than you need.

But the numbers are starting to show these petty irritants. The daily death toll in the UK is now often numbered in the hundreds, a terrifying escalation that seemed to happen casually overnight. A “good” final total would be less than 20,000 dead, warn British officials. The annoying voices that urge all of us to return to work to save the economy are probably volunteering to be one of those 20,000 people.

The UK doesn’t test much, and the 134,946 tests done on Monday morning – under very strict and specific circumstances, often due to severe symptoms – revealed 22,141 positives. We can only hope that the 112,805 people who met the test criteria and who were cleared are medical personnel who have been validly verified and authorized to work. But some of their unions complain that tests are too scarce. Outside London, officials surrealistically chose the forecourt of a huge theme park – Chessington World of Adventures, where once you enjoyed the lions and roller coasters the same day – to test workers at the National Health Service (NHS).

Science’s magic carrots are too small and fleeting to divert attention from the daily locking stick. Most Britons cannot pass a test and may never know if they have had or have a coronavirus. Sharon Peacock, director of the national infection service at Public Health England, wowed us for three full hours on Wednesday. She promised millions of home test kits, able to check if people had the infection, and available from Amazon within a few days. The same afternoon, Chris Whitty, chief doctor of the United Kingdom and favorite director, said that the kits were still not specified during their absence. We know that everything that will happen here will happen with the lights off.

Sitting comfortably at home, we can all measure ourselves against a government facing a challenge that would flatten most of us before our first coffee, and it becomes as personal as it is monumental. Should we pay more or less attention to our chief informant and movement restrictor, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, since he tested positive for the virus?

Johnson said earlier that the UK could “take the chin”, and even spoke of shaking hands quite late. But the disheveled and lonely figure brandishing his own cell phone – transmitting from his apartment over number 11 Downing Street as the final broadcast of Sigourney Weaver’s stranded ship – is in itself the most serious warning a Briton can have. Britain, as a country, could not provide security for Boris. Neither her health secretary nor the chief medical officer of health – all of whom tested positive. It was not negligence, but the essential nature of their work that probably exposed them. And that causes a pause in thinking: how essential is your work? Do you really need to go out?

The city’s ability to be kind to itself continues to increase and ebb. Thursday, across the country, nationwide applause to support NHS workers brought us to windows and doors. Some London neighbors have seen the faces of people who may have been living opposite for the first time. It was fleeting, but real.

The idolized free health service of the NHS has cleverly given Britain a huge symbol of comfort, to make us believe it could handle this – the NHS Nightingale Hospital with potentially 4,000 intensive care beds on the Thames side . Inside, the gigantic empty conference space of the ExCel Center is quickly demarcated in cabins by semi-finished walls, with soldiers and contractors in high visibility vests working overtime. Former anxious hotel cleaners mill around the entrance hoping for change. Huge columns of heart monitors sat in a room: an army massing for an upcoming battle, the size of which is unknown at this time.

They call it a “pop-up hospital” and its comfort on a large scale because it shows that London wants to be ready, but also disturbs because it speaks of a gigantic challenge to come. Perhaps it is named after Florence Nightingale, who only revolutionized nursing after experiencing the horrors of the Crimean War.

We are in the same boat, it is a mantra to which the officials stick because there are few facts to hold on to. We don’t really know how far “that” has spread, how many of us have had it, or who has it now – just that the pic is really there. In London, the only comfort as we enter the dark fortnight to come is that its closure could put the end in sight.