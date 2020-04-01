Scientists had previously observed bottlenose dolphins in Shark Bay, Western Australia, synchronize their movements – swim, jump and resurface at the same time.

New research reveals that they match sounds to their movements, much like humans dancing or walking to music, according to a press release from the University of Bristol.

The results, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, show how important this coordination is to allow bottlenose dolphins to reproduce.

In order to fertilize a female, the males form groups of 4 to 14 individuals, made up of small alliances of two or three dolphins, according to the article.

“They stay in these alliances all their lives,” researcher Stéphanie King, behavioral biologist at the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Bristol, told CNN, although the individual members are unrelated.

King explained that individual male dolphins that are not part of an alliance cannot fertilize a female, and pairs or trios of the same larger alliance can compete for females.

They use synchronized movements to maintain social ties and show their strength to rival groups.

“It shows the unity of the alliance,” said King.

The researchers wanted to see if the alliances also synchronized their sounds, so they recorded the dolphins using microphones dragged through the water behind a small boat.

Between 2016 and 2018, they recorded 59 dolphins from seven different alliances, capturing sounds called “pop”.

After analyzing pop sequences of five pairs of dolphins, the researchers discovered that four pairs changed the tempo of their sounds to match those of their partner.

Only males make these sounds, and they only make these sounds when they are raising a female to fertilize her.

Pops are used to defend the female from attack by rivals and send her a warning if she swims too far from the males, said King.

In humans, coordinated behavior, such as walking or dancing, promotes bonding, thanks to the release of the hormone oxytocin. King says the effect can be similar in dolphins.

“Such synchronous and coordinated behavior among allied men can therefore promote cooperative behavior and regulate stress, as has been demonstrated in humans,” King said in the press release.

In the next stage of the research, scientists will play recordings of pop sounds by male and female dolphins to see how they react, said King.

Then the team will investigate whether synchronized behavior affects the success of mating.

At present, scientists do not know if each male of an alliance mates with the female repeatedly during breeding, or if only one of them has the opportunity.

However, research shows that every man in a long-term alliance seems to father a similar number of babies.

The team wants to use their research to see if certain pop sounds mean that certain groups are more successful in mating than others.