Some predicted that the coronavirus would prove the creation of man, passing him from a figure similar to Prince Hal of Shakespeare at the beginning of Henry IV, mocking Falstaff and playing crazy, the warrior king, the future Henry V.

And now the British leader fell ill with the coronavirus, the first world leader to do so. He might have avoided this diagnosis if he had followed the rules, which he doesn’t like to do.

His pregnant fiancée, Carrie Symonds, we think he moved . It is unknown whether she contacted Johnson during the approximately 36 hours between the onset of his first symptoms on Wednesday and his diagnosis at midnight Thursday – a period when he should, but not, have been isolated.

Hours after the Prime Minister’s astonishing announcement via video posted on Twitter that he had the disease, the two men who, along with Johnson, provided the public face for the UK government’s response to the pandemic, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, announced that they too were isolated (the first was diagnosed with Covid-19 while the second has symptoms). Johnson’s top advisor Dominic Cummings announced on Monday he would self-isolate after experiencing symptoms.

The trio has participated in numerous meetings and briefings in recent weeks; when you get sick, it may be inevitable that they all do.

There is currently a guessing game in Westminster, while amateur epidemiologists are looking for the Patient Zero responsible for the Prime Minister’s infection. The exercise seems unnecessary now. Anyone who has listened to Johnson’s harsh warnings to the public about working from home could have told him that from the moment he heard the terrible news from Wuhan, he should have stepped into a Downing Street broom closet.

Instead, on March 3, from the desk at 10 Downing Street, he was boasting to visit a hospital where coronavirus patients were being treated: “I shook hands with everyone, you’ll be glad to know, and I continue to shake hands with everyone.”

Daily press conferences and cabinet meetings continued long after it became clear that the virus was circulating in Westminster. Until the day before his diagnosis, he has participated at Prime Minister’s Question Time. Given the known incubation period of the disease, Johnson may have exposed dozens of lawmakers to the virus.

Through it all, until he fell ill himself, Johnson continued to play the jester. In a call with business leaders in which he urged them to build fans, he allegedly joked the code name of the project “Last Gasp Operation”.

Protecting his own power, Johnson had not felt the need to appoint a deputy prime minister before the virus struck, a role in the United Kingdom that was not provided for in the Constitution. When it became clear that he should appoint a replacement, Johnson said before revealing to the newspapers that Foreign Minister Dominic Raab would be the “Designated Survivor” of the United Kingdom.

Even the title was a joke – the term “designated survivor” is not used in British politics and would be understood as flamboyant Americanism, a wink, a nudge from Johnson indicating that the position would never really be necessary.

Except that now the Prime Minister has a debilitating disease. He has a fever and coughs. If Johnson becomes too sick to govern, Raab may very soon have to step up his efforts.

Hopefully the designated survivor at least follows Johnson’s advice – do what he said, not what he did.