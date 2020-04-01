For much of Johnson’s 55 years, his belief that he was vaccinated against disaster
seems to be confirmed. His shameless transgressions
were received with tolerance; his follies, fatal to another politician, dismissed as “Boris being Boris”. Until last summer, the rule breaker became the rule creator and Johnson entered Downing Street as Prime Minister.
Some predicted that the coronavirus would prove the creation of man, passing him from a figure similar to Prince Hal of Shakespeare at the beginning of Henry IV, mocking Falstaff and playing crazy, the warrior king, the future Henry V.
But while he did his best to assume the seriousness of a warchief, using his impressive rhetorical skills in a series of press conferences and speeches to the nation, Johnson could not really believe in the restrictions he imposed
was also addressed to him. He gave orders to stay home, while continuing to hold face-to-face meetings, shaking hands with him, and ignoring the advice he was giving.
And now the British leader fell ill
with the coronavirus, the first world leader to do so. He might have avoided this diagnosis if he had followed the rules, which he doesn’t like to do.
Hiding in isolation, his meals left outside the door
from his apartment above 11 Downing Street, Johnson, who so far has only had mild symptoms, continues to facilitate meetings via a Zoom video
conference line, despite concerns from the UK Ministry of Defense regarding application security.
His pregnant fiancée, Carrie Symonds, we think he moved
. It is unknown whether she contacted Johnson during the approximately 36 hours between the onset of his first symptoms on Wednesday and his diagnosis at midnight Thursday – a period when he should, but not, have been isolated.
Hours after the Prime Minister’s astonishing announcement via video posted on Twitter
that he had the disease, the two men
who, along with Johnson, provided the public face for the UK government’s response to the pandemic, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, announced that they too were isolated (the first was diagnosed with Covid-19 while the second has symptoms). Johnson’s top advisor Dominic Cummings announced on Monday he would self-isolate
after experiencing symptoms.
The trio has participated in numerous meetings and briefings in recent weeks; when you get sick, it may be inevitable that they all do.
There is currently a guessing game in Westminster, while amateur epidemiologists are looking for the Patient Zero responsible for the Prime Minister’s infection. The exercise seems unnecessary now. Anyone who has listened to Johnson’s harsh warnings to the public about working from home could have told him that from the moment he heard the terrible news from Wuhan, he should have stepped into a Downing Street broom closet.
Instead, on March 3, from the desk at 10 Downing Street, he was boasting
to visit a hospital where coronavirus patients were being treated: “I shook hands with everyone, you’ll be glad to know, and I continue to shake hands with everyone.”
Daily press conferences and cabinet meetings continued long after it became clear that the virus was circulating in Westminster. Until the day before his diagnosis, he has participated
at Prime Minister’s Question Time. Given the known incubation period of the disease, Johnson may have exposed dozens of lawmakers to the virus.
But then Johnson is a libertarian. he irritated by restrictions on his own life
, whereas he had struggled in the preceding weeks to accept the prospect of imposing a lock on the free country he loved. He kept British schools open long after other nations
, including neighboring Ireland and France. the Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival
, which draws crowds
more than 250,000, took place on March 10 because his team insisted that the virus be unlikely to spread
outside. On that day, there were 10 deaths from Covid-19 in the UK. Ten days later, there was more than 1000
.
Through it all, until he fell ill himself, Johnson continued to play the jester. In a call with business leaders in which he urged them to build fans, he allegedly joked the code name of the project
“Last Gasp Operation”.
Protecting his own power, Johnson had not felt the need to appoint a deputy prime minister before the virus struck, a role in the United Kingdom that was not provided for in the Constitution. When it became clear that he should appoint a replacement, Johnson said before revealing to the newspapers that Foreign Minister Dominic Raab would be
the “Designated Survivor” of the United Kingdom.
Even the title was a joke – the term “designated survivor” is not used in British politics and would be understood as flamboyant Americanism, a wink, a nudge from Johnson indicating that the position would never really be necessary.
Except that now the Prime Minister has a debilitating disease. He has a fever and coughs. If Johnson becomes too sick to govern, Raab may very soon have to step up his efforts.
Hopefully the designated survivor at least follows Johnson’s advice – do what he said, not what he did.