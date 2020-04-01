Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who called attention to his scrapes with President Trump on the federal government’s response to coronaviruses, is on Joe Biden’s list of potential vice presidential candidates, said Biden. in an interview on Tuesday.

The former vice president made the remarks during an appearance on MSNBC after host Brian Williams asked him if Whitmer had “extended” Biden’s shortlist due to his performance during the pandemic.

“She didn’t add to the list – she did it two months ago in my mind,” said Biden, adding that he expects a shortlist of six to 10 women to be reviewed in April. Biden, who is the favorite for the Democratic presidential nomination, said he plans to go through the exercise even though his opponent, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, was still in the running.

“I feel confident to be the candidate,” said Biden. “I don’t see much to change that.”

Whitmer, a longtime former Michigan state legislator who endorsed Biden, is less than halfway through his first term as governor after being elected in 2018. Whitmer criticized the federal government’s lack of planning and its inability to respond more quickly to the pandemic, attracting Trump’s anger.

“We had a big problem with the young man – a female governor of – you know who I’m talking about – from Michigan,” Trump told Fox News personality Sean Hannity in an interview. “We can’t – we don’t like to see complaints.”

“Now that I have your attention, Mr. President, attack tweets will not solve this crisis,” said 48-year-old Whitmer, in response after Trump criticized him on Twitter. “But quick and clear advice, testing, personal protective equipment and resources would do it.”

Trump won Michigan with just over 10,000 votes in 2016, and 2018 mid-term victories like Whitmer’s gave Democrats hope that they could win back the upper Midwest with the right ticket.

Biden said in the last Democratic debate with Sanders this month that he would choose a woman to be his vice president if he won the nomination. This setting would exclude several Democratic governors whose profiles have also risen for their management of the coronavirus crisis, including Andrew Cuomo of New York, Gavin Newsom of California and Jay Inslee of Washington.

Sanders stopped guaranteeing that his vice-presidential choice would be a woman, although he said he was in favor of it.

Biden also said in an interview with MSNBC that the National Democratic Convention “may have to be different” to address concerns of social distancing due to the coronavirus, and said there would be “many more postal votes “.

Biden said election officials should discuss alternative means of holding elections, including “vote behind the wheel, literally.”

“There are a lot of ways to do it,” said Biden, “but we should talk about it now.”