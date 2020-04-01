“It’s a war, and it’s our soldiers,” said Biden, speaking directly to the camera as a video of paramedics and nurses providing care in the midst of the pandemic. “As president, I would not send an American soldier anywhere in the world without all the equipment and protection they need. We should not do less for the heroes on the front lines in this battle in which we are now. “

In order to offer an implicit contrast with President Donald Trump , the Biden campaign uses the ad to show the former vice president as someone who can sympathize with Americans in difficult times – a strategy they have used since the start of the pandemic.

Although the campaign launched a handful of negative announcements criticizing Trump’s handling of the crisis, this is the first announcement showing Biden’s empathy without mentioning the name of the current president. The announcement will appear on Facebook and Instagram as part of a previous purchase of digital ads in battlefield states, including Wisconsin, which still plans to hold a primary election on April 7. The campaign spent approximately $ 870,000 on Facebook ads last week and nearly $ 9.4 million on the social media platform to date.

Biden said precisely in the announcement that the crisis “is nothing like” that the nation has faced before, but adds that he “can not be more proud” of the response of the American people. The United States sees “the soul of this nation” exposed, he says, invoking the mantra of his campaign. The announcement ends with Biden in front of the camera: “The American people have never, never, never let their country down. We just have to give them everything they need – now.”