Bette Midler, legendary Emmy Award-winning singer and actress, sold land on the north shore of the Hawaiian island of Kauai for $ 1.85 million, according to public records.

Midler, who attended Arthur W. Radford Admiral High School in Honolulu and the University of Hawaii, sold 1.34-acre conservation-zoned land to a partner in Discovery Land Co., a community developer. luxury residential private clubs in North America.

Located along Kuhio Road in Haena, the land has a total assessed value of $ 886,000, according to tax records. Midler still has other properties on Garden Island.

In late 1986, Midler purchased the land for only $ 150,000.

Throughout his illustrious entertainment career spanning several decades, Midler has sold more than 30 million records. She has won three Grammy Awards, three Emmy Awards, four Golden Globes and one Tony Award,

Midler’s best known songs include “Wind Beneath My Wings”, which was featured in the blockbuster movie “Beaches”, in which she co-starred.

The 74-year-old athlete, named after legendary actress Bette Davis, began her professional career in numerous off-off-Broadway plays before landing roles in several Broadway plays, including “Fiddler on the Roof” .