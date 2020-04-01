A San Francisco Bay Area politician pleaded for help on Tuesday, appalled at the shortage of personal protective equipment at a state-owned hospital rented to care for patients with coronavirus.

“Here’s what I see: I see a disaster about to happen,” San Mateo County supervisor David Canepa said Tuesday at a board of supervisors meeting about the shortage of Personal protective equipment, a category that includes masks, gowns and gloves, at the Seton Medical Center in Daly City.

After a county official said the state did not respond to calls for help, Canepa said, “We don’t hear from the state is problematic. Because we don’t have the resources – the hospital can only acquire 20% of what they need – we could have the potential to have all of these COVID patients and no PPE [personal protective equipment]Said Canepa. “It is a matter of life and death.”

There is also a shortage of staff in hospitals in San Mateo County, and there are five empty intensive care unit beds on Tuesday, out of a total of 66 beds available in the county, said Louise Rogers, chief of San Mateo County Health.

Located just south of San Francisco, San Mateo County is one of the hardest hit counties in the California coronavirus epidemic, with 309 confirmed cases and 10 deaths. There are approximately 70 people under investigation who may have the virus in San Mateo County, which has a population of approximately 770,000 people and is home to companies such as YouTube and Facebook. About eight different group care facilities – mostly assisted living centers – reported one or more COVID-19 residents.

Rogers said state officials did not appear to have a plan to provide adequate personal protective equipment at the Seton medical center in Daly City, despite the state of california rental of 177 beds in the establishment. Before the coronavirus crisis, Seton was to be closed by its owner, Verity Health System.

“PPE in particular has been a huge challenge. It really hasn’t been resolved, ”Rogers told the supervisors.

Rogers said that hospital owners generally ensure that the need for personal protective equipment is met in their own supply chains. Seton buys personal protective equipment from a supplier, but the supplier ration the supplies, said Rogers.

There is a system for the county to call for mutual aid, where each county is grouped into a region and the region is linked to the state. There is a process for hospitals and nursing homes to request personal protective equipment through this system, and ultimately, requests may eventually reach the state, and efforts will be made to access national stock.

But unfortunately, “they don’t meet all of these demands because they ration themselves,” said Rogers. “The state has indicated that they will end up trying to satisfy them. But that has not happened.”

The Seton medical center may also have started with a low supply of supplies, said Rogers. Seton was on the verge of shutting down before the coronavirus crisis started.

Given the state’s agreement to rent Seton, Rogers said the county had asked if it would help. But, she said, “They didn’t seem to have a plan to do it. So it was very concerning, and one of the reasons why I highlighted it this morning. ”

The Seton medical center is currently caring for eight patients with COVID-19 and six others who are under investigation for the disease.

San Mateo County Director Mike Callagy said the county had asked the state of emergency medical services for personal protective equipment “and they just don’t have them … The state must really push the federal authorities to do they can be distributed through the system in place here. ”

There are also major challenges related to recruiting hospitals in San Mateo County, said Rogers. She said she hoped Governor Gavin Newsom’s efforts to call recent retirees to join health workers could help.

Hospitals also question whether qualified nursing and assisted living facilities will accept COVID-19 patients who no longer require hospital care. “We need these facilities to be able to handle positive cases for COVID on sight in their facilities as much as possible if they do not require hospital care,” said Rogers.

Licensed facilities are free to not take patients back if they don’t feel comfortable doing so, said Rogers. That’s why she hopes the U.S. county, state, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can find a way to bring COVID-19 patients back to nursing homes if they no longer need them. to be hospitalized.

A 250-bed federal medical site is being installed at the San Mateo County Event Center as an overflow area for patients who are recovering or suffering from mild illness in case the hospitals are full. In addition, a 145-room hotel is used by the county as an alternative care and accommodation site. There are currently seven occupants, but the hotel would need more medical support if more people moved in for medical needs, said Rogers.