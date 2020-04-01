As businesses struggle during the coronavirus epidemic, a cafe in Barneveld is making a profit to help the community.

Cliff “Cooks” cafe in Barneveld. (George Balekji / WMTV)

On US HWY 151, Cliff “Cooks” offers takeout while dinner is no longer optional when ordering “Safer at Home” from Governor Tony Evers.

“These are not normal hours,” said cafe owner Clifford Hooks.

Their menu ranges from breakfast to lunch, but it’s the price that makes the mark with the community.

“It didn’t take normal actions to throw the prices down,” said Hooks. “If someone can afford it, it’s great, if they can’t do it well, it’s good too, they still have to eat.”

Cliff and his wife Yvonne threw prices from their menu so that those who are struggling with unemployment and cannot make ends meet can still get a hot meal.

“We can’t do it on our own, we can only do it with the support of others,” said Yvonne Hooks.

Their customers responded by making donations to keep the cafe doors open, and the Hooks opened their hearts and took the rest of the donations to cover everything a family might need to get through difficult times.

“Caring for people is a lot more fun than worrying about profit and loss and marketing and … no, it’s fun,” said Clifford.

“A few weeks ago, I think everyone hated everyone. For no particular reason, let’s hate everything,” added Yvonne. “All of a sudden, it’s just a little bit nicer. A little bit more loving. A little bit more caring. And it’s not a bad thing.”

The Hooks have been volunteering for the past few weeks. They hope to move from an LLC to a non-profit organization and launch the Barneveld Community Café UA.