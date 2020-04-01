SYDNEY – Australian authorities will open a coronavirus screening clinic near Bondi Beach in Sydney on Wednesday as health workers attempt to contain clusters of infections across the country.

While strict foreclosure measures are now in place in Australia, epidemics of the disease have been detected in some communities, including Bondi, which made headlines in March when thousands of people were seen ignore the rules of social distancing on its world famous beach.

The Barossa Valley wine region of South Australia closed schools and facilities this week due to a localized epidemic, while six baggage handlers working at the state’s Adelaide airport also tested positive for COVID -19.

“Bondi is one of those places where we see local transmission, and we have seen cases among backpackers in recent days,” New South Wales health director Jeremy said in Sydney on Wednesday. McAnulty.

Contextual clinics are designed to speed up testing in a dedicated area to help authorities contain the spread of the disease.

New South Wales (NSW), the most populous state in the country, remains the epicenter of the disease in Australia, accounting for almost half of the country’s confirmed cases, which now exceed 4,500. had 20 dead.

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said Wednesday that there were early signs of stabilization in the number of virus cases in the state.

“We can’t relax, we can’t relax,” said Berejiklian in Sydney.

“It doesn’t take long for things to get out of control.”

The growth rate of new infections across the country has slowed to just under 10% in the past three days, down from 25-30% a week ago, which suggests that Australia is starting to “flatten” the curve”.

Like many countries, Australia’s financial and job markets have been disrupted by the epidemic, prompting the government to unveil several stimulus packages, including a $ 79.9 billion wage subsidy over six months.

While most cases of the virus have been detected in large cities, clusters have also emerged in regional cities and tourist destinations.

Barossa council mayor Bim Lange said schools in the wine-growing area have been closed, and many other facilities closed, following a localized epidemic, putting pressure on vineyards and other businesses involved in the harvest season.

“We have had three years of drought, and now,” Lange told Reuters.