At least 17 people died of coronavirus in a nursing home in northern Germany, according to a new report.

A dozen residents of the Hanns-Lilje retirement home in Wolfsburg died of the deadly virus on Saturday only – and five others died between Sunday and Monday, Metro UK reported.

A total of 145 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Wolfsburg – a city about 143 miles west of Berlin – most of them residing in the nursing home, the newspaper reported.

Across Germany, 68,180 cases and 682 deaths have been reported, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.

The news comes about a week after Spanish soldiers disinfecting retirement homes made the horrific discovery of some residents living among infectious bodies left in their beds.

In the United States, at least 146 nursing homes in 27 states have experienced outbreaks of COVID-19, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said in a statement last week.

At the Seattle Seattle Life Care Center in Kirkland, 129 people – including 81 residents – contracted the infection and 35 died, reports said.

In New Jersey, at least eight people died at Lakeland Nursing Home in Wanaque, Passaic County.

The infection also made its way to the Pleasant View nursing home in Mount Airy, Maryland, where 66 people tested positive and two residents – one man over 80 and another in the 1990s – succumbed to the disease, WJZ-TV reported.