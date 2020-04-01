Stock markets are responding to “a likely increase in the duration and extent of coronavirus blockages in the United States and elsewhere, suggesting a potentially deeper and longer-term impact on economic activity than expected a week ago, “said Stephen Innes, a strategist at AxiCorp, wrote in a note on Wednesday.
In the United States, equity futures fell after the Dow worst first trimester
in history – the index lost 23.2% in the first three months of the year.
Dow ((UNDUE)
futures fell 252 points, or about 1.2%, during trading hours Tuesday. S&P 500 ((SPX)
futures fell nearly 1.2% and Nasdaq ((COMP)
futures contracts were down about 0.9%.
The coronavirus has caused massive volatility in the financial markets in recent weeks as the virus spreads and causes closings across much of the globe. Mars was the worst month
for the Dow and the S&P 500 since October 2008. It was the worst month for the Nasdaq since November 2008.
March was also devastating for the oil industry. WE oil prices have dropped
54% during the month.
In the United States, the coronavirus epidemic is expected to intensify in the coming days.
President Donald Trump Tuesday
warned the nation to be ready for “two very very difficult weeks”. Faced with the prospect of 100,000 to 200,000 deaths from coronavirus, Trump extended social distance guidelines
nationwide until April 30. He had originally hoped to have much of the country back to work by Easter.
However, there were positive signs for the financial markets on Tuesday.
Several large Chinese companies that trade on Wall Street ended the day higher, although the US market in general fell, a sign that investors may believe that the Chinese economy and companies are recovering from the coronavirus. Ali Baba ((BABA)
closed up 0.4%, Baidu ((BIDU)
finished almost 1.9% higher and Tencent Music Entertainment Group ((TME)
climbed 3.9%.