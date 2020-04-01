Stock markets are responding to “a likely increase in the duration and extent of coronavirus blockages in the United States and elsewhere, suggesting a potentially deeper and longer-term impact on economic activity than expected a week ago, “said Stephen Innes, a strategist at AxiCorp, wrote in a note on Wednesday.

futures fell 252 points, or about 1.2%, during trading hours Tuesday.futures fell nearly 1.2% andfutures contracts were down about 0.9%.

The coronavirus has caused massive volatility in the financial markets in recent weeks as the virus spreads and causes closings across much of the globe. Mars was the worst month for the Dow and the S&P 500 since October 2008. It was the worst month for the Nasdaq since November 2008.

March was also devastating for the oil industry. WE oil prices have dropped 54% during the month.

In the United States, the coronavirus epidemic is expected to intensify in the coming days.

President Donald Trump Tuesday warned the nation to be ready for “two very very difficult weeks”. Faced with the prospect of 100,000 to 200,000 deaths from coronavirus, Trump extended social distance guidelines nationwide until April 30. He had originally hoped to have much of the country back to work by Easter.

However, there were positive signs for the financial markets on Tuesday.